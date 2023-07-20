VERMILLION — South Dakota’s men’s golf team will host a tournament at one of the nation’s most exciting new courses, Landmand Golf Club in Homer, Nebraska, Oct. 10-11. It is one of 11 tournaments the Coyotes feature on their 2023-24 schedule announced Thursday by head coach John Vining.

The Throwdown Up Top at Landmand is the first tournament South Dakota will host since 2014. It is the fourth stop in a fall schedule that includes five events. The spring slate features six tournaments including the Summit League Championship meet which returns to Wilderness Ridge Golf Course in Lincoln, Nebraska, for the second consecutive year.

