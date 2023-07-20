VERMILLION — South Dakota’s men’s golf team will host a tournament at one of the nation’s most exciting new courses, Landmand Golf Club in Homer, Nebraska, Oct. 10-11. It is one of 11 tournaments the Coyotes feature on their 2023-24 schedule announced Thursday by head coach John Vining.
The Throwdown Up Top at Landmand is the first tournament South Dakota will host since 2014. It is the fourth stop in a fall schedule that includes five events. The spring slate features six tournaments including the Summit League Championship meet which returns to Wilderness Ridge Golf Course in Lincoln, Nebraska, for the second consecutive year.
“Hosting an event at Landmand, the top new public golf course in the nation, is really exciting,” said Vining. “We were fortunate to have the staff at Landmand on board right away.”
The 2023-24 season starts with the Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational Sept. 10-12 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. A large field of 20-24 teams are expected to compete at The Blue Course of the Eisenhower Golf Club which opened in 1959 and is named after former President Dwight D. Eisenhower.
A new event on this year’s schedule is the World Golf Village Collegiate in St. Augustine, Florida, Feb. 19-20. It will be the first event of the Coyotes’ spring season. South Dakota will play on Chambers Bay Golf Course – site of the 2015 U.S. Open – April 1-2 in University Place, Washington.
Stiff competition is expected in the week prior to the Summit League Championships. South Dakota will be in Champaign, Illinois, to partake in the Fighting Illini Spring Invitational. Illinois is a perennial power and a national quarterfinalist in two of the past three seasons.
“We have some exciting opportunities with this schedule,” said Vining. “There is no let up. We have great opportunities in regards to championship golf courses and championship programs. Our guys will be ready for a test each week.”
South Dakota 2023-24 Men’s Golf Schedule
Dates Tournament Host Location
Sept. 10-12 Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational Air Force Colorado Springs, Colo.
Sept. 17-18 Wildcat Invitational Kansas State Manhattan, Kan.
Sept. 25-26 Zach Johnson Invitational Drake Des Moines, Iowa
Oct. 10-11 Throwdown Up Top at Landmand South Dakota Homer, Neb.
Oct. 29-31 Bryan National Collegiate UNC-Greensboro Browns Summit, N.C.
Feb. 19-20 World Golf Village Collegiate Eastern Kentucky St. Augustine, Fla.
Feb. 25-27 Loyola Intercollegiate Loyola (Md.) Goodyear, Ariz.
March 8-9 Jackrabbit Invitational South Dakota State Boulder City, Nev.
April 1-2 Chambers Bay Invitational Seattle University Place, Wash.
April 20-21 Fighting Illini Spring Invitational Illinois Champaign, Ill.
April 28-30 Summit League Championships Lincoln, Neb.
