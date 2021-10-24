VERMILLION -- A 1-1 tie between rivals South Dakota and South Dakota State looked like it would go into overtime with 90 seconds left. Twenty seconds later, senior forward Jordan Centineo found the back of the net and lifted the Coyotes to a much needed win.
“South Dakota State’s always competing to be top of the conference and it’s something that we’ve been getting closer to every year,” USD head coach Michael Thomas said. “To come out and do the little thing right and come out of here with a result, it’s a really good feeling.”
The Coyotes (10-3-2, 5-2) took down the top seeded South Dakota State Jackrabbits 2-1 Sunday afternoon as rain persisted throughout the day. Centineo, who tallied a hat trick last Sunday against North Dakota State, scored the game-winner with 1:10 to play Sunday.
“Jordan’s in good form and Jordan’s really good at getting those second balls,” Thomas said. “She reads the game well, and it was the other side of the goal, but to some degree, It thought it was a replay of her third goal against North Dakota State.”
The Coyotes jumped ahead in the 34th minute of the first half when Joana Zanin scored off a rebound from a save by SDSU goalkeeper Jocelyn Tanner. The Coyotes held a 1-0 lead at the half.
SDSU opened the second half with a quick goal. Cece Limongi booted the ball into the back of the net off an assist from Avery Murdzek and the game was tied 1-1. Neither side could get much momentum, and every shot either side got was brought in by Tanner and USD goalkeeper Emma Harkleroad.
Centineo’s goal with 70 seconds remaining lifted the Coyotes to a pivotal win in the playoff race. The Jacks had won three of the last five games against the Coyotes, with the other two games in the span being ties. The loss for SDSU is the third conference loss under head coach Brock Thompson (37-3-6 career record in the Summit).
Following play Sunday, the Coyotes are third in the Summit League, holding the tie-breaker over Omaha for third. This is also USD’s first 10-win season at the Division I level and first overall since 2006. The Jacks fall to second in the conference at 5-1-1 in the conference. Denver (6-0) is holding the top spot with one weekend to play.
The final two games for the Coyotes are on the road, at Omaha and Denver Friday and Sunday. The Coyotes are at Denver Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. and at Omaha Oct. 31 at 1 p.m.
A draw in either match would lock a spot in the Summit League playoffs for the Coyotes.
