MARION — Quincy Blue flirted with a triple double, finishing with 24 points, 11 rebounds and seven steals as Freeman Academy-Marion downed Scotland 66-42 in boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
Connor Epp posted 23 points and four steals for FA-M. Thalen Schroeder added 12 points in the victory.
Dawson Bietz and Parker Hochstein each scored 10 points for Scotland.
Freeman Academy-Marion (5-1) hosts Canistota on Tuesday in Marion. Scotland, 3-5, hosts Irene-Wakonda on Tuesday.
Ponca 47, BRLD 36
PONCA, Neb. — Ponca pulled past Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur in boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
Dalton Lamprecht finished with 15 points and six steals for Ponca. Zach Fernau scored 12 points, hitting 4-of-8 from three-point range. Austin Brennan added nine points in the victory.
No statistics were reported for BRLD, which hosts Wakefield on Tuesday.
Ponca travels to Winnebago on Tuesday.
BLRD (3-8) 10 10 9 7 — 36
PONCA (5-8) 9 15 14 9 — 47
Elkhorn Valley 42, Bloomfield 38
TILDEN, Neb. — Elkhorn Valley outscored Blooomfield 19-4 in the fourth quarter to sting the Bees 42-38 in boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
Derek Hahne finished with 11 points and four steals for Elkhorn Valley. Conner Larson had five steals and Carter Werner added 11 rebounds in the victory.
Layne Warrior scored 12 points and Cody Bruegman scored 11 points for Bloomfield. Dalton Gieselman added nine points in the victory.
Elkhorn Valley, 11-2, travels to Wausa on Tuesday. Bloomfield travels to Osmond on Tuesday.
BLOOMFIELD (4-9) 10 14 10 4 — 38
ELKHORN VALLEY (11-2) 12 2 9 19 — 42
Chamberlain 69, Bon Homme 33
CHAMBERLAIN — Sellyuck McManus posted 18 points and nine rebounds to lead Chamberlain past Bon Homme 69-33 in boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
Jerron Herron scored 13 points, and Dakota Munber and Cruz Soulek each had 11 points for Chamberlain.
Riley Rothschadl led Bon Homme with 13 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals. Landon Bares added nine points and five rebounds.
Chamberlain travels to Lennox on Tuesday. Bon Homme travels to Tripp-Delmont-Armour on Tuesday.
BON HOMME (2-5) 8 9 13 3 — 33
CHAMBERLAIN (3-2) 14 20 13 22 — 69
Burke 63, Gayville-Volin 42
BURKE — Ben Witt scored a game-high 26 points and Bryce Frank just missed a triple double as Burke downed Gayville-Volin 63-42 in boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
Frank finished with 18 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds for Burke (8-2). Reede Benter added 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Andrew Gustad led Gayville-Volin with 15 points. Spencer Karstens added 13 points.
Burke is off until a Jan. 27 matchup at Boyd County, Nebraska. Gayville-Volin, 6-3, travels to Colman-Egan on Tuesday.
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (6-3) 10 9 8 15 — 42
BURKE (8-2) 17 9 25 12 — 63
O’Neill 81, Creighton 43
CREIGHTON, Neb. —O’Neill built a 49-23 lead on the way to an 81-43 victory over Creighton in boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
Landon Classen posted 21 points, even rebounds and seven assists for O’Neill. Brady Sidak had 19 points and four assists. Drew Morrow added 11 points in the victory.
Cade Hammer and Brody Eggers each scored 14 points for Creighton. Gage Burns added nine points.
O’Neill, 9-2, hosts Neligh-Oakdale on Monday. Creighton travels to Wynot on Tuesday.
O’NEILL (9-2) 27 22 22 10 — 81
CREIGHTON (3-9) 8 15 13 7 — 43
Friday
Wausa 55, Randolph 35
RANDOLPH, Neb. — Wausa’s Jaxon Claussen scored 25 points, going over 1,000 for his career, as the Vikings downed Randolph 55-35 in Lewis & Clark Conference boys’ basketball action on Friday.
Claussen’s milestone basket came on a half-court shot at the end of the first half.
Jon Nissen added 13 points for Wausa.
Collyn Beal finished with 15 points and seven rebounds for Randolph. Jacob Calder scored 11 points. Jake Harder grabbed seven rebounds.
Wausa, 9-4, hosts Elkhorn Valley on Tuesday. Randolph travels to Winside on Tuesday.
WAUSA (9-4) 7 19 17 12 — 55
RANDOLPH (0-12) 6 12 10 7 — 35
Cedar Catholic 63, Pierce 57
PIERCE, Neb. — Hartington Cedar Catholic used a trio of double figure scorers to overcome Pierce’s two 20-point performances in a 63-57 victory over the Bluejays in Mid-State Conference boys’ basketball action on Friday.
Carson Arens finished with 18 points and eight rebounds for Cedar Catholic. Jaxson Bernecker scored 16 points. Tate Thone finished with 15 points and eight rebounds.
Ben Brahmer led Pierce with 23 points and eight rebounds. Abram Scholting scored 20 points in the effort.
PIERCE 8 13 17 19 — 57
CEDAR CATHOLIC 12 11 20 20 — 63
Hartington-Newcastle 66, Homer 48
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Hartington-Newcastle built a 18-6 lead in the first quarter and pulled away to a 66-48 victory over Homer in Lewis & Clark Conference boys’ basketball action on Friday.
Bennet Sievers scored 16 points for Hartington-Newcastle. Dayton Sudbeck finished with 13 points, seven steals and four assists. Jake Peitz had 10 points, eight rebounds and six steals. Seth Pinkelman added four assists in the victory.
No statistics were reported for Homer, which travels to Tri County Northeast on Tuesday.
Hartington-Newcastle, 7-5, hosts Laurel-Concord-Coleridge on Tuesday.
HOMER (6-9) 6 14 12 16 — 48
HART.-NEW. (7-5) 18 14 17 17 — 66
