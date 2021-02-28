WICHITA, Kan. — Mount Marty finished its season-opening road trip on a positive note, sweeping Kansas Wesleyan in softball action on Sunday.
MMU took the lead with a pair of six-run innings, then held on for an 18-11 victory in the opener.
Emma Burns had three doubles, four RBI and four runs scored to spark Mount Marty. Tara Oren went 2-for-4 with a home run. Bailey Kortan and Karlee Arnold each had two hits. Kelly Amezcua also homered. Emma Kerns and Molly McCloud each had doubles. Makenzi Rockwell added a hit for the Lancers.
Kaylee Rogers went the distance in the win, allowing two earned runs and striking out three in the seven-inning contest.
MMU used a three-run seventh inning to claim a 5-3 victory in the nightcap.
Burns had two hits and Rockwell homered for Mount Marty. Kortan recorded a triple. Arnold and Abby Thomas each doubled. Amezcua, Adley Swanson, Rogers, Madison Van Wyhe and McCloud each had a hit in the victory.
Jill Orwig pitched four innings in relief, striking out three, for the win.
MMU, 3-3, returns to Kansas next weekend for the Friends University Tournament, March 5-6.
