VERMILLION –The South Dakota Coyotes men’s basketball team announced its home opener for the upcoming 2022-23 season, as they will take on the Lipscomb Bisons out of the ASUN Conference on November 9 inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
South Dakota has dominated inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center since its opening in the 2016 season. The Coyotes have compiled a 65-13 record since the opening of the new arena, winning 83 percent of the time. Non-conference home games in the arena have been even more lopsided in favor of USD, as it holds a 28-4 record in those games. Including last season, the Coyotes have had three seasons in which they did not lose a non-conference game in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
USD has won 14 of the last 15 home openers.
The game in early November will be the first time South Dakota and Lipscomb will meet in program history. It is also the first time since 2015 that the Bisons will open up their season on the road.
Lipscomb went 14-19 in the 2021-22 season and enters its fifth season under head coach Lennie Acuff. The Bisons averaged 74 points per game and ranked third in the conference with 15.2 assists per game. Additionally, the Bisons did not give up many second-chance points as they led the ASUN with 28.3 defensive rebounds per game. Lipscomb defeated North Florida in the first round of the ASUN Tournament before falling to the No. 1 seed Liberty in the quarterfinals to end to their 2021-22 season.
Lipscomb returns its leading-scorer and first team ASUN selection in Ahsan Asadullah. Asadullah is a 6-10 center from Atlanta, Georgia who is set to begin his sixth season with Lipscomb. Asadullah led the Bisons in points (15.2), rebounds (9.0), and assists (114 total) last season. He shot over 50 percent from the field and tallied 25 blocks on the season as well.
All-freshman team selection Trae Benham returns for his sophomore season for Lipscomb. Benham found his spot on the team once conference play began, starting nine of the 14 ASUN games for Acuff’s squad. He averaged 8.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, and swiped 15 steals in 2021-22. Benham shot 47 percent from the field including a 41 percent mark from downtown.
Time for this game will be released at a later date along with the remaining non-conference schedule.
