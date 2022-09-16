VERMILLION –The South Dakota Coyotes men’s basketball team announced its home opener for the upcoming 2022-23 season, as they will take on the Lipscomb Bisons out of the ASUN Conference on November 9 inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

South Dakota has dominated inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center since its opening in the 2016 season. The Coyotes have compiled a 65-13 record since the opening of the new arena, winning 83 percent of the time. Non-conference home games in the arena have been even more lopsided in favor of USD, as it holds a 28-4 record in those games. Including last season, the Coyotes have had three seasons in which they did not lose a non-conference game in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

