VERMILLION — South Dakota senior Aleesia Sainz drove in a career-high seven runs in a 10-2, series-clinching win against Western Illinois Sunday at Nygaard Field.
Sainz had a bases-clearing triple and a bases-clearing double in back-to-back innings to turn what was a 1-1 ball game into a six-inning blowout. Sainz joined a club that includes teammate Gabby Moser (2023) and alumna Allie Daly (2013) as Coyotes who have driven in seven runs in a game in the Division I era.
