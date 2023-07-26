While host Yankton Post 12 is in the thick of things at the Class A Legion Baseball Tournament, the other Yankton area baseball teams are hitting the road to compete in state tournaments themselves starting today (Thursday).
Juniors
Yankton Post 12 Junior Legion head coach Tyler Linch found encouragement from how his team performed in a season-ending two-game set and in the three-game opening round series victory over the Aberdeen Smitty’s Junior Legion team last weekend to qualify for the Junior Legion State Tournament in Harrisburg, starting Thursday.
“The kids showed up and played really well in five games (combined against Aberdeen) before the end of the season and in the regional round,” Linch said. “We put up 60 runs in five games, which is really good to see from an offensive standpoint.”
Tyson Prouty buoyed the offense, going 8-for-15 with nine RBIs and six runs in the four games he started during that stretch against Aberdeen.
“He had a huge five games against Aberdeen,” Linch said. “Even if he was getting out, he was having a lot of hard contact.”
Linch said throughout the season the Post 12 Juniors, whose record is 17-20, showed up in “the games that mattered.” He likes how the team showed improvement throughout the season by “playing slower.”
“At the beginning of the year, we were rushing through routine plays and making errors because of it,” he said. “As the season’s gone on, we’ve done a lot better job of knowing what the situation is and how much time you have as a fielder. It’s not always a do-or-die play.
On the mound, Kael Garry and Cohen Zahrbock lead the Yankton rotation.
“(Garry) mixes his pitches really well,” Linch said. “He might not necessarily blow it by (the batters) but he’s spotted up on the corners well. He likes to go inside when a lot of pitchers at this level don’t like to. I like seeing that as a pitcher because it gets a lot of weak contact.”
Zahrbock (4-2, 3.16 ERA) provides another effective option on the bump for the Juniors.
“He mixes us those pitches and relies on that curveball,” Linch said. “He misses a lot of barrels for us.”
Linch added he has lofty expectations for a talented group of players.
This is my third year coaching for YBA and I’ve been around either sharing practice time with the guys or coaching some of them all three years,” he said. “I know all the talent they have. Realistically, it comes down to them believing they have the talent to do it.”
Black Sox
Head coach Peyton Mueller is happy with the position the Yankton Black Sox put themselves into for the South Dakota 16-under Class A tournament in Sioux Falls after a 32-3 regular season.
“This team has a very serious chance to win (the tournament). If we (execute) the fundamentals correctly, eliminate our mistakes, capitalize on opponents’ mistakes, and don’t get rattled, we have a very good chance to be coming home with the trophy Sunday afternoon.”
One aspect of the team culture that contributed to the excellent record was the friendship between the players.
“That helps us stick together when we’re not playing well out in the field. We know they have confidence that they’re going to back each other up.”
The Black Sox boast three players (Tate Beste, Jace Sedlacek and Christian Weier) that have averages greater than .400 and two additional players (Easton Feser and Sam Gokie) whose averages are in the .300s. Beste leads the group with a .491 average.
“There’s not an easy out anywhere one-through-nine,” Mueller said.
Pitching-wise, Mueller praised Sam Gokie’s (4-0, 1.37 ERA) ability to lead the rotation and pitch well in tournament situations.
“Sam Gokie has had a tremendous season for us,” Mueller said. “He gets the ball when we face the toughest teams. He has pitched very well for us. He’s got us semifinal wins to get us to championship games.”
Mueller also touted Christian Weier (4-1, 2.71 ERA) and Feser’s (4-0, 2.25 ERA) abilities to get outs on the mound.
“Overall, we are very balanced in the amount of innings we have pitched,” Mueller said. “We will probably use every one of these guys at some point in these next, hopefully, five games.”
Mueller identified Tate Beste as one of the vocal leaders of the team.
“(With him being) the shortstop, you kind of have that,” Mueller said. “Easton Feser tends to get the kids fired up pregame and postgame.”
Mueller is not able to attend every practice due to job commitments but praised the job that assistant coaches Rex Ryken and Joe Gokie have done in running practice.
“Rex and Joe have done a terrific job preparing them in practice, getting the reps making sure we know what we’re doing so when we call bunt defenses and we call signs during games, they know what they’re doing,” Mueller said.
White Sox
Yankton’s other 16-under team, the White Sox, are also headed to Sioux Falls this weekend.
The Yankton White Sox record might be 9-25, but head coach Kieren Luellman likes the way the team showed stick-to-it-tiveness throughout the season.
“I love their aggression and ability to want to get better,” he said.
“They’re all working together to get better. Moreso, it’s all one big team. It makes it a fun environment. Everyone’s working for each other. We’re all shooting for the same go to get some wins and win this tournament.”
Luellman pointed to Kaden Hunhoff (.309 average) and Dylan Howe (.303) as two players who played well for Yankton throughout the season.
“They’re hitting the ball hard,” Luellman said. “They’re always working the count and looking to get on base. They both go out there, dominate and help put our team in a place to win a game.”
Luellman commended the energy Howe displays on the mound.
“I love his energy,” Luellman said. “He always asks to pitch. He loves to be up there. He goes up there and throws strikes. He wants to perform his best and wants to do what’s best for his team. I love what he works with his fastball and curveball.”
The focus for the White Sox at the state tournament will be to make things as difficult as they can for opposing teams.
“Our main focus is to hit strikes, limit the amount of walks and errors, and make the other team win a game rather than us letting them win easily,” he said.
Lakers
A year ago, the group that comprises the 2023 Yankton Lakers had three wins total. This year, the Lakers have 18 wins (18-22-1) to their credit as they head to the 14-under state tournament in Renner.
“They come out every day wanting to play and get better,” said Lakers assistant coach Cade Sudbeck.
One of the keys for the Lakers in Sudbeck’s eyes is for the pitchers to throw strikes.
“In games we lose, we’re walking at least one or two guys per inning,” he said. “It’s hard to climb back from that.”
Sudbeck identified first-year player Steven Hunhoff as a player who stepped up for Yankton throughout the season.
“He hadn’t played for us and didn’t have the best start early in the year. Since then, he’s been our best hitters and better outfielders,” Sudbeck said. “He’s really stepped up throughout the year and he’s got a lot better.”
Sudbeck added that the dirt field in Renner will be a change from what the players are used to at Riverside Field. Still, he feels good about the team’s chances if they can minimize mistakes.
Reds
Mitch Gullickson likes the progress the Yankton Reds made this summer in the fundamental side of the game.
“You want to win as many games as you can, but the main goal is for all the kids to get better at baseball,” he said. “They’ve had a lot of fun this summer.”
In the South Dakota 13-under Class A tournament, the Reds are in a pool with Sioux Falls West, Harrisburg, Brandon Valley and host Brookings. Gullickson said the draw will challenge the Reds.
“Brookings, Brandon Valley and Pierre are the top couple teams in the state,” he said. “We drew Brookings and Brandon Valley.
“If we beat Brookings and Brandon Valley, we’ll be set up for the rest of the tournament (where) we can roll.”
Gullickson understands the responsibility that comes with developing players that may be future Legion players for Yankton Post 12.
“I coached Lucas (Kampshoff) and all those guys when they were Reds,” Gullickson said. “I was their first coach, and now they’re here. If I don’t teach them fundamentals at 13 by the time they get to Legion, it’s too late.”
Gullickson mentioned Reds Lynij “Jay” Welch, Chris Wright and Maddix Strong as players who have developed well throughout the season.
“Hitting-wise, I would say (this group is) probably one of the most talented hitting groups I’ve ever seen.”
Off the field, Gullickson called the team “a good group.”
“The other day, they were down at the high school helping put together the goodie bags and get things set up for this tournament,” he said. “They do a good job representing the town. I don’t really have to worry about them getting in too much trouble.”
Follow @ebeancubuff on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.