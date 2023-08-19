VERMILLION — The South Dakota Coyotes and Southern Utah Thunderbirds played in what Coyotes head coach Michael Thomas speculated to be “the most exciting 0-0 result in the history of soccer” Saturday at First Bank & Trust Field.
“The game certainly didn’t lack offensive opportunities,” Thomas said. “It was a hot, muggy night, but both teams really decided to go and get at it.”
The Coyotes registered 17 shots in the game, with Southern Utah not far behind with 16 shots.
Caroline Lewis tallied eight saves for the Coyotes, with SUU’s Julia Ortega corralling seven saves.
“Caroline was great,” Thomas said. “It’s great to get her a shutout early in the season We lost a couple of players in the backline (against the Utah Tech Trailblazers Thursday) and everybody had to step up and give 10% more in that. They all managed to do that.”
Players Thomas credited for their performance on the back line include Sam Luft, Brooke Kercher-Pratt, Kyla Knapke and Mali Van Meeteren.
Early in the contest, South Dakota pushed offensively, including a shot on goal by Ashby Johnston in the 10th minute that SUU’s Ortega saved and a chance for Hattie Giblin in the 19th minute against Ortega. Thomas told the team after the game they played “a great game,” but also conveyed how the team can use early momentum in games to its advantage.
After USD led 9-6 in shots in the first half, Southern Utah held a slight 10-8 advantage in the second half. Thunderbirds forward Sammie Sofonia registered a good chance as she cut through the defenders but missed the goal to the left in the 51st minute.
“(SUU) did a great job getting in between our lines, between the midfield and backline, and finding spaces in there,” Thomas said. “It’s something that closing that space in 98-degree heat for 90 minutes, and you give a player of her quality an extra little bit of space, it’s going to be challenging.”
The Coyotes pushed players up the field later in the contest, with Janaina Zanin forcing Ortega to make a diving save after Zanin got the ball through the defense on the long-range shot in the 84th minute.
“It was a great shot,” Thomas said. “Riley (Haldeman) put in a great corner. The thing that Janaina did that was special is that she hit it in one (touch). So many players want to take the comfort touch there. She has enough confidence to hit that shot.
“(Ortega) made a great save and we go home 0-0.”
Thomas felt his team was dangerous in the attacking fourth of the field and wanted to get a goal late.
“Frankly, when we were down there, we were dangerous,” he said. “You may as well keep the ball down where it’s dangerous as much as you can.”
In the words of Thomas, Saturday’s hot weather made for a “nice, muggy Midwestern night to play a soccer game.”
“A credit to the fans for being out here, but I’m going to tell you it’s another 10 degrees hotter on the turf,” he said. “I’ve coached games as hot as before, but I’ve never coached a game that’s (been) hotter.”
South Dakota is now 0-1-1 on the season. Southern Utah is also 0-1-1 on the season after the draw.
The Coyotes welcome the Wyoming Cowboys, a regular season co-champion of the Mountain West in 2022, to First Bank & Trust Field on Thursday.
“They return basically their entire team from that,” Thomas said. “We set out to challenge our team with the non-conference schedule and the fans are getting to see some good teams. We’re getting challenged each and every game and that’s going to help us come (the Summit League season).”
Kick off between the Coyotes and Cowboys is set for 6 p.m. Thursday.
Follow @ebeancubuff on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.