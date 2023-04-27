Mount Marty baseball used four home runs in the second game to secure the day one sweep over the Hastings Broncos. The Lancers won the first game 4-3 and the second game 9-1.
Updated: April 27, 2023 @ 10:43 pm
Mount Marty baseball used four home runs in the second game to secure the day one sweep over the Hastings Broncos. The Lancers won the first game 4-3 and the second game 9-1.
Kiko Nunez had two home runs in the second game, driving in three.
The Lancers scored their first five runs of the game in the third inning on four different at-bats. Both Billy Hancock and Nunez hit a home run this inning.
Tommy Ailtz added the sixth run with a fourth inning bomb over center field. Billy Hancock picked up his third RBI of the game after singling to centerfield in the fifth to score Ethan Wishon. The last MMU run happened in the fifth on Nunez’s second home run.
The lone Bronco run happened in the top of the seventh after James Velasquez brought home Cam McKenzie on a ground out to third base to make the final score 9-1.
Zach Hegge picked up his second win on the season after throwing the first six innings. Hegge picked up seven strikeouts and walked zero batters in his appearance.
The Lancers were able to build a 4-0 lead in the first four innings over the Broncos. Zane Salley ground out double brought the very first run in of the day. The last three runs for MMU happened in the fourth.
Hastings brought the game within one run after the sixth inning. The team’s three runs happened with a single to right field, followed by a fielder’s choice.
Mount Marty was able to go 3-up, 3-down in the top of the seventh to keep the Broncos comeback at bay and get the 3-4 win.
Jett Hasegawa is credited the win and is now 4-2 on the season. Hasegawa picked up three strikeouts in the game after facing 21 batters. Noah McCandless picked up his eighth save of the season after throwing the last one and two-thirds inning of the game. McCandless gave up no runs on one hit and collected two strikeouts.
Mount Marty moves to 34-13 this season and 17-9 in conference play. The Lancers will finish out this four-game series on Saturday at Riverside Field. The games are set to begin at 1 p.m.
