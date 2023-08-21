After the opening week of competition, the top team in Class 11B and the three 9-man classes remained unchanged in the South Dakota Media football poll.
Winner drew 12 of 19 first place votes in Class 11B, with second-ranked Elk Point-Jefferson getting the other seven.
Howard drew 16 of 19 first place votes to remain first in Class 9AA. Parkston remained third and Bon Homme remained fifth in the poll.
Gregory drew 18 first place votes in Class 9A.
Hitchcock-Tulare received 16 first place votes in Class 9B. Avon received votes, but remained outside the top five.
Competition begins in 11AAA, 11AA and 11A this week.
The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Aug. 21 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses. (Note: The Class 11AAA, 11AA and 11A polls remain unchanged from the preseason edition.)
Receiving votes: Stevens 1, Roosevelt 1.
Receiving votes: Watertown 9, Spearfish 1.
3. Sioux Falls Christian (1) 45
Receiving votes: Madison 12, Lennox 1.
2. Elk Point-Jeff. (7) 1-0 80 2
4. Bridgewater-E/E 1-0 30 5
Receiving votes: Deuel 5, Woonsocket-Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 5, Flandreau 4, Tri-Valley 1.
Receiving votes: Elkton-Lake Benton 9.
3. Wolsey-Wessington 1-0 60 3
5. Harding County/Bison 1-0 15 RV
Receiving votes: Castlewood 6, Philip 2, Chester Area 1.
1. Hitchcock-Tulare (16) 1-0 90 1
3. Dell Rapids St. Mary 1-0 45 4
4. Faulkton Area 1-0 36 5
5. Corsica-Stickney 1-0 24 RV
Receiving votes: Herreid/Selby Area 8, Avon 5.
