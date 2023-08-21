EPJ Remains Second In Poll
Elk Point-Jefferson players hold up the 2022 state championship trophy after their 21-14 victory over Winner in the Class 11B championship. The Huskies are second behind Winner in the South Dakota Media football poll, announced Monday.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

After the opening week of competition, the top team in Class 11B and the three 9-man classes remained unchanged in the South Dakota Media football poll.

Winner drew 12 of 19 first place votes in Class 11B, with second-ranked Elk Point-Jefferson getting the other seven.

