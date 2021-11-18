EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated to reflect Friday's matchups for both teams.
RAPID CITY — Top-seeded Platte-Geddes survived a scare from rival Burke, topping the Cougars 25-15, 17-25, 25-23, 21-25, 16-14 in the opening round of the South Dakota State Class B Volleyball Tournament, Thursday in Rapid City.
Cadence Van Zee posted 16 kills, seven ace serves and 26 digs to lead Platte-Geddes (33-4). Regan Hoffman had 15 kills and 14 digs. Avery DeVries had 43 assists. Karly VanDerWerff posted 12 kills and 13 digs. Baleigh Nachtigal added 10 digs in the victory.
For Burke (29-9), Adisyn Indahl led the way with 17 kills, 30 digs and four ace serves. Kailee Frank had 14 kills, four ace serves and 12 digs. Ava Sargent posted 17 assists, with Elly Witt recording 14 assists, 18 digs and three ace serves. Elenna Koenig, Emmie Hausmann, Hailey Haiar and Paige Bull each had a hand in four blocks for the Cougars, who finished with 10 blocks in the match.
Platte-Geddes will face fifth-seeded Colman-Egan in the 7 p.m. semifinal Friday. Burke will face Chester Area in the 1 p.m. consolation match.
