BURKE — Alec Austin scored with 1.5 seconds left to give Centerville a 54-52 victory over Burke in Great Plains Conference boys’ basketball action on Friday in Burke.
Logan Bobzin scored 15 points for Centerville. Austin finished with 12 points in the victory.
Reed Benter scored a game-high 22 points and had five assists for Burke (2-2). Nick Nelson posted 11 points and three steals. Quinten Bull added nine rebounds.
CENTERVILE 17 17 13 7 — 54
BURKE (2-2) 17 7 17 11 — 52
Vermillion 65, Parkston 40
VERMILLION — Vermillion’s Carter Hansen filled the stat sheet, finishing with 29 points, 13 rebounds and six steals in a 65-40 victory over Parkston on Friday.
Hansen finished 4-of-5 from three-point range for the Tanagers, with teammate Wyatt Gestring going 5-of-7 from deep on the way to 17 points. Zoan Robinson added 11 points in the victory.
James Deckert led Parkston with 15 points and eight rebounds. Sam Benson added 11 points.
PARKSTON 10 13 11 6 — 40
VERMILLION 10 20 18 17 — 65
Wagner 66, Bon Homme 53
WAGNER — Wagner used a 16-2 edge in the third quarter to take control for a 66-53 victory over Bon Homme in boys’ basketball action on Friday.
Matt Link scored 16 points, and Chris Nelson had 13 points, six assists and three steals for Wagner. Glenn Cournoyer added 11 points on a perfect 4-for-4 shooting in the victory.
Landon Bares led Bon Homme with 16 points. Riley Rothschadl finished with 11 points and eight rebounds. Chapin Cooper added 10 points for the Cavaliers.
BON HOMME 19 15 2 17 — 53
WAGNER 18 14 16 18 — 66
Irene-Wakonda 53, Gayville-Volin 35
GAYVILLE — Miles Pollman finished with 21 points and 14 rebounds to lead Irene-Wakonda past Gayville-Volin 53-35 in boys’ basketball action on Friday.
Jens Hanson added nine points for the victorious Eagles. Dashel Spurrell finished with four assists in the victory.
Spencer Karstens led Gayville-Volin with 16 points and three assists. Preston Karstens added eight points and six rebounds.
Irene-Wakonda travels to Freeman today (Saturday). Gayville-Volin travels to Sioux Falls Lutheran on Tuesday.
IRENE-WAKONDA 15 14 16 13 — 53
GAYVILLE-VOLIN 5 7 11 12 — 35
Big East Conf.
MCM 65, Parker 35
BERESFORD — McCook Central-Montrose used four players in double figures to earn a 65-35 victory over Parker in the opening round of the Big East Conference boys’ basketball Tournament, Friday in Beresford.
Mason Sabers and Ty Morrison each scored 17 points for MCM, which will face Beresford in the semifinals today (Saturday) in Montrose. Owen Alley scored 14 points and Isaac Kane added 10 points in the victory.
Ray Travnicek scored 17 points for Parker.
Consolation games will be played in Salem. Final round games will also be played today.
MCCOOK CENT.-MONT. 26 9 13 17 — 65
PARKER 15 9 5 6 35
Beresford 56, Chester Area 34
BERESFORD — Beresford built a 10-poitn halftime lead and rolled to a 56-34 victory over Chester Area in the opening round of the Big East Conference boys’ basketball Tournament, Friday in Beresford.
Tate Van Otterloo scored a game-high 21 points to lead Beresford, which will face McCook Central-Montrose in the semifinals today (Saturday) in Montrose. Aiden Hamm and Andrew Atwood each had nine points in the victory.
Jovi Wolf led Chester Area with eight points.
Consolation games will be played in Salem. Final round games will also be played today.
CHESTER 7 8 5 14 — 34
BERESFORD 12 13 12 19 — 56
