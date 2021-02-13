HAMMOND, La.—South Dakota brought its offense on day two to the tune of 24 runs, but it wasn’t enough to bring any wins as Southeastern Louisiana scored 32 times in a six-hour, doubleheader sweep Friday on day two of the Lion Classic. Scores were 14-9 and 17-15.
It was a day in which no lead was safe and neither team could pitch a strike. The two pitching staffs combined to offer 47 free passes including 43 walks. Heather Zumo, who tossed a five-inning, no-hitter against USD Thursday in the season opener, won game two in relief Friday despite allowing eight runs – six earned – and walking 12.
South Dakota second baseman Lauren Wobken went 4-for-8 during the twin bill with a double and three RBIs. Lauren Eamiguel had a double in each game, totaled three hits in all, and drove in three. Redshirt freshman Makayla Tsagalis doubled twice in the nightcap for her first collegiate hits.
On the other side, Lindsey Rizzo was 5-for-9 on the day while Ella Manzer and Aeriyl Mass had four hits apiece. The Lions (3-0) were credited with 10 stolen bases and Ellie DuBois hit the only round-tripper of the day, a two-run homer in the third inning of game two.
South Dakota (0-3) held leads of 2-0, 5-3, and 9-7 in game one. The Coyotes scored seven runs in the top of the first of game two, led 9-2 after one and a half, and took a 15-14 lead into the bottom of the sixth.
The Lions answered every time, taking the lead for good in the bottom of the sixth inning.
In game one, they totaled four runs to lead 11-9 in the sixth without having to put a ball in play. Walks, steals and wild pitches did the trick. In game two, four bunt singles produced the winning runs.
The Coyotes will try again Saturday in games against Nicholls (2 p.m.) and these same Lions (4 p.m.). South Dakota also has games Sunday against Nicholls and North Texas before heading back to campus.
