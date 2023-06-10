HARTINGTON, Neb. — On Friday, rain in the area forced postponements to Lewis & Clark Classic games in Hartington and Crofton, Neb., as well as Vermillion.
Thanks to some helping hands from players, coaches and community members alike, the games went on.
“Yesterday we hung in there as long as we could, but when you get two inches of rain it does things to the field,” said Hartington Senior Legion head coach Don Whitmire.
The team was raking the dirt to make the playing surface playable. Hartington’s first-scheduled contest against Harrisburg started at 10:30 a.m.
“I’ve got to give a lot of credit to the community members on our board,” Whitmire said. “Last year, we wouldn’t have been able to have a chance (in these circumstances).”
The field was still soft, but Whitmire was ready for the opportunity to get some games in.
“It’s soft, but the humidity is not helping us,” he said. “We’re going to play baseball, so we’ll adapt to the field conditions.
Harrisburg won the game 9-0 in five innings thanks to a seven-run second inning. Hartington committed two errors in the inning.
“If we cut down that inning — we had a double play there (where the player) did or didn't pull his foot off,” Whitmire said. “We have a fly ball in the right field right there we give up maybe one run. Then we’ve got a 2-0, 3-0 ballgame.
“When errors happen, they’ve got to find a way to get out of those innings. It’ll come by the end of the year. We’ll be able to put those down and we’ll be right in those ball games.”
Still, Whitmire was proud of the work the players put in to get the field ready.
“We're building a program here,” he said. The kids know they’ve got to put in time if you want a nice field. You’ve got to be willing to take care of it. If you want to be able to play tournaments and build a program, you’ve got to put in work.”
Of note, Hartington moved Friday’s originally scheduled games to Saturday, and Saturday’s originally scheduled games to Sunday.
Crofton Gets Field Ready For Play Saturday
CROFTON, Neb. — In Crofton, head coach Jason Babcock said a lot of kids within the community learn how to take care of the field.
“It’s cool to see the community come together to make sure it was ready to play today,” Babcock said. “It played very well this morning.”
Babcock admitted he was “a little nervous” about getting the games started on time after the area received 3.75 inches of rain but was happy the field was ready for play.
“Our field typically sheds water pretty well,” he said.
“It was playing a little slower than it normally does. For the most part, it remained pretty true to the hops and played pretty similar.”
Concordia Legacy Design Post 1 defeated Crofton 13-11 (six innings) in the first contest with the help of a seven-run sixth inning. Despite the loss, Babcock liked the way his team fought back with a six-run second inning after falling behind 4-0.
“They just kept battling,” Babcock said. “One of the good qualities about this team this year is they work at it until something happens. They don't give up. It's fun to coach and watch.”
Crofton kept the original Saturday schedule in its pool while moving Friday’s originally scheduled games to Sunday.
