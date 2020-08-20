Even after a second consecutive eight-goal victory — Thursday’s 9-1 rout of Mitchell — Yankton boys’ soccer coach Dave Dannenbring could find things for the Bucks to improve upon.
In Tuesday’s 8-0 victory over Harrisburg — also played at Crane-Youngworth Field — the Bucks scored twice in the first half, then opened the floodgates with six second-half goals. On Thursday, the Bucks led 4-0 at half, then tacked on five more. The Kernels’ lone goal came after Yankton had pulled starting goalkeeper Zach Loest.
“I still thought we were a little flat,” Coach Dannenbring said. “I thought we should be able to come out quickly and evaluate their speed. We should have used our strength a lot better right away.”
Cole Pederson and Ethan Yasat each scored twice for Yankton. Christian Budig, Will Pavlish, Lance Dannenbring, Gage Becker and Sam Herbert each had a goal in the victory.
One area in which Coach Dannenbring sought improvement was in crisp ball movement away from the offensive front.
“These guys are tired of us telling them they have to do a better job of moving the ball across the back,” he said. “Washington (Yankton’s next opponent) will close on them right away. They won’t have time to think about it.”
Coach Dannenbring also noted the team’s difficulty in finishing in some of their point-blank opportunities, but gave credit to Mitchell goalkeeper Logan Oehlerking.
“(Oehlerking) had a lot of good stops,” he said. “They had an all-state goalkeeper last year, and this kid has stepped right in and done a very good job.”
Yankton, 2-1 overall and 2-0 in the Eastern South Dakota Conference, concludes a three-match home stand with Sioux Falls Washington on Tuesday.
Yankton rolled to a 10-1 decision in the JV match.
Simon Schulz scored a hat trick and Brady Blom scored twice for Yankton. Andrew Newman, Kierren Harrell, Jackson Kromberg and Bennett Schade each scored for the Bucks. Mitchell also had an own-goal in the match.
