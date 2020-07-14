SIOUX FALLS — Summit League Commissioner Tom Douple announced Tuesday that Northern Colorado will become an affiliate member in the sport of baseball starting with the 2021-22 academic year.
Northern Colorado made the move to the Division I level in 2005-06 and the Bears’ baseball team has played as an independent (2006-09), as a member of the Great West Conference (2010-13) and as a member of the Western Athletic Conference since 2014.
