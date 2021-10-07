Coming off their second shutout of the season, the Yankton football team is preparing for a Senior Night showcase against Sturgis Brown to conclude the Bucks regular season home slate Friday night at Crane Youngworth Field.
“This is a big undertaking families take when they decide their kid’s going to play football,” head coach Brady Muth said. “Not just for the student athlete, but for the parents too. It’s a lot of commitment, monetary commitment, time commitment, the biggest thing is an emotional commitment.”
The Bucks’ 23 seniors will be honored prior to kick-off Friday night. This group is 3-3 on the season, including a 2-2 home record and a 1-1 road record. The Bucks put together a 45-0 victory in Mitchell last week to get back to a .500 record.
“I think what you saw last Friday was what we had done with practice the week before, making it more competitive, making sure that someone’s butt’s on the line every day and that we’re fighting for a win evey single play,” Muth said. “That played out a little bit Friday, and we stressed that every day in practice, but we did a couple things differently to motivate them.”
This week is a special week for Muth and his coaching staff. This group of seniors were the first freshman class for Muth when he became the head coach in 2018. Friday night’s match-up will be the last regular season game for this group at Crane Youngworth.
“Our coaching staff, we’ve been here for four years,” Muth said. “These guys were freshmen when we started. It’s one of those things where we’ve all grown up together, the senior class and our coaching staff. There’s a lot of good relationships on this team.”
Muth said the part of the senior class he is most impressed with is his offensive and defensive leaders.
“Carson Haak takes complete charge when he’s out on the field,” Muth said. “Everybody listens to him, and the same thing with (starting middle linebacker) Sam (Kampshoff). Those two are realy quiet guys, when you see them in the hallway, they’re not loud mouths and they’re pretty laid back, but when they get on a football field, it’s like Batman and Bruce Wayne, they’re completely altered egos.”
The other part of the senior class Muth appreciates is the guys who have embraced their roles as role players. Muth said everyone has a role, knows their role and embraces it without problem.
The Bucks host Sturgis Brown (1-5), who won their first game of the season last week against Belle Fourche 45-21.This is the final regular season road trip east of the Missouri River for the Scoopers.
“They are a team that always shows up ready to play,” Muth said. “(You) can’t get caught up looking at their record, You can’t get caught up in thinking they’re a West River team and all of the other things people think and say about that. Coach (Chris) Koletzky does a really good job coaching them.”
One of the biggest challenges for the Bucks as they prepare for the Scoopers is their physicality. Sturgis Brown has a big strong defensive line and the team plays a physical style, something the Bucks have battled in the past.
“They’re really physical,” Muth said. “Defensively, their defensive line, all those guys weigh over 260, so they’re a big front. Their linebackers play tough. The style of football they play out west is very physical and very fast, so we definitely have our hands full.”
Despite the big win last week and facing a 1-5 team this week, Muth said the message Saturday after the win was to make sure everyone focuses on Sturgis, and to not look ahead to big match-ups with Brookings and Watertown the next two weeks.
“We told them on Saturday, we can get caught up and fell really good about ourselves against Mitchell, which I understand why people are excited about that game, but if we don’t focus on Sturgis, and if all we worry about is Brookings and Watertown,” Muth said, “Well, if we drop the Sturgis game, those games aren’t going to matter.”
Muth said every game counts based on how Yankton’s season has gone, and every play the rest of the season is going to matter as the Bucks make their playoff push.
Yankton hosts Sturgis Brown Friday night for Senior Night at 7 p.m. at Crane Youngworth Field.
Sturgis (1-5) at Yankton (3-3)
7 p.m., Crane-Youngworth Field
SERIES (since 1981): Yankton leads 8-1.
LAST MEETING: Yankton held Sturgis out of the endzone in a 20-3 victory in the 2020 season.
LAST TIME OUT: Yankton overcame a slow start to roll past Mitchell 45-0. Sturgis scored its first victory of the season, powering past Belle Fourche 45-21.
NEXT UP: Yankton heads to Brookings to face the Bobcats. Sturgis ends the home portion of its schedule against St. Thomas More.
