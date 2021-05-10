O’Gorman swept Yankton in club high school baseball action on Monday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
O’Gorman rallied late to claim the opener 4-1.
Teegan Schlimgen doubled and singled for O’Gorman. Andy Moen, Jacob Schwab, Andrew Barr and Reece Arbogast each had a hit in the victory.
Joe Gokie, Jace McCorkell and Connor Teichroew each had a hit for Yankton.
Harry Hueners went the distance, striking out seven, for the win. Samuel Kampshoff took the loss, striking out seven in his six innings of work.
O’Gorman won the nightcap 5-1 to complete the sweep.
Schlimgen doubled for O’Gorman. Moen and Sam Stukel each had a hit.
Gokie, Kaden Luellman, Dylan Prouty and Teichroew each had a hit.
Trey Heckenlaible went the distance in the win. Teichroew took the loss, with Gokie striking out three in four innings of shutout relief.
Yankton hosts Mitchell on Friday. Start time for the twinbill is 6 p.m.
Wagner 7, Canton 0
WAGNER —Wagner’s Nolan Carda and Jayden Aungie combined for 11 strikeouts in a 7-0 victory over Canton in club high school baseball action on Monday.
Aungie, Ayden Brugier, Carda, Nolan Dvorak, Simon Freier and Matt Link each had a hit for Wagner.
Matt Anderson, Braxton Mulder and Luke Richardson each had a hit for Canton.
Carda pitched five innings, striking out nine, for the win. Aungie struck out two in two innings of relief. Zach Richardson took the loss, with Seth Peterson striking out five in 2 2/3 innings of relief.
Wagner travels to Elk Point-Jefferson on May 17.
Dakota Valley 7, Beresford 0
VERMILLION — Jake Pruchniak tossed a complete game three-hitter, striking out 11, as Dakota Valley downed Beresford 7-0 in club high school baseball action on Monday.
Chayce Montagne went 3-for-4 with a double to lead Dakota Valley. Isaac Bruns had two hits. Hunter Beving and Paul Bruns each doubled, each driving in two runs. Jaxon Hennies and Brayden Major each had a hit in the victory.
Cody Klungseth had two of Beresford’s three hits. Jake Goblirsch also had a hit.
Tate Vanotterlou took the loss for Beresford (5-7).
Dakota Valley, 11-2, travels to Hanson on Sunday, May 16.
