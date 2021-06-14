CLEVELAND — South Dakota State’s Wes Genant and Preston Tetzlaff are among the 54 student-athletes honored on the 2020-21 Football Championship Subdivision Athletics Directors Association’s Academic All-Star Team.
Genant, a senior offensive lineman from Parkston, earned a spot on the squad with a 3.89 grade-point average while majoring in biochemistry. Tetzlaff, a Brookings native and linebacker, was selected with a 3.92 GPA as a business economics major.
Each of the nominees was required to have a minimum GPA of 3.20 (on a 4.00 scale) in undergraduate study and have been a starter or key player with legitimate athletics credentials. They must have reached their second year of athletics and academic standing at the nominated institution and have completed a minimum of one full academic year at the nominated institution. They also must have played at their designated position in 50 percent of their team’s games.
