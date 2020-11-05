LINCOLN, Neb. — Morgan Ramsey pounded out 33 kills — more than the entire Wynot offense — to lead Chambers-Wheeler Central to a 25-19, 24-26, 25-19, 25-22 victory over the Blue Devils in the opening round of the Nebraska State Volleyball Tournament on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Ramsey also had 10 digs, six blocks and three ace servers for the Coyotes (32-1), who will face Maywood-Hayes Center in the semifinals on Friday.
Also for CWC, Emma Jonseth recorded nine kills, and Tessa Metschke had eight kills, 17 digs and two ace serves. Ryann Haburchack posted 47 assists and 16 digs. MaKenna Pelster added two ace serves in the victory.
Karley Heimes posted nine kills, two blocks, five ace serves and nine digs for Wynot, which finished with an 18-5 record. Edyn Sudbeck finished with five kills, two blocks, 13 assists and 18 digs. Kendra Pinkelman had five kills and five blocks. Emersyn Sudbeck posted 24 digs, Chloe Heimes had seven assists and nine digs, and Autumn Lawson added three blocks for the Blue Devils.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.