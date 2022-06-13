VERMILLION — South Dakota women’s tennis coach Brett Barnett is pleased to announce that Paige Alter will be joining the Coyotes roster for the 2022-23 season.
Alter, who hails from Auckland, New Zealand, will enroll at South Dakota in the fall as a transfer from Sacramento State University and will have two years of athletic eligibility remaining.
Alter just completed her third season for Sacramento State where she posted a 7-11 overall dual singles record and a 4-3 mark in Big Sky Conference play.
“I am excited that Paige has signed and will be joining our program this fall,” coach Brett Barnett said. “She is going to be a great fit here with her strong all court game.
“Paige is very athletic, likes to dictate play with her backhand and is not afraid to move forward.”
Alter, a mainstay in the Hornets singles lineup all three seasons, had nine doubles wins during the 2022 season, including a 5-0 mark at No. 2 doubles.
“She has had some very nice wins especially over Big Sky champion Northern Arizona in both singles and doubles this year,” said Barnett. “This is a really strong addition for the program and she’s ready to come in and make a difference in both lineups right away this fall."
Alter, who earned second-team All-Big Sky honors in doubles play, plans to study business marketing at USD.
