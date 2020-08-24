O’Gorman, Sioux Falls Christian and Northwestern hold the top spots in the South Dakota Media preseason volleyball polls, announced Monday.
O’Gorman claimed 10 of 11 first place nods in Class AA. Defending champion Watertown, ranked fifth in the poll, drew the other.
Defending champion Sioux Falls Christian claimed 10 of 11 top votes in Class A. Miller, which did not finish in the top five of the preseason poll, drew the other top pick. Dakota Valley ranked second in Class A.
Defending champion Northwestern picked up all 11 first place votes in the Class B poll.
VOLLEYBALL
S.D. MEDIA POLL
Here is the South Dakota Media preseason volleyball poll for the 2020 season. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, final 2019 record, points and final 2019 poll ranking.
CLASS AA
1. O'Gorman (10) 26-5 54 2
2. S.F. Washington 20-10 35 4
3. S.F. Lincoln 14-12 32 NR
4. S.F. Roosevelt 22-11 14 5
5. Watertown (1) 28-2 10 1
RECEIVING VOTES: Aberdeen Central (12-11) 7; Huron (21-7) 6; R.C. Stevens (24-12) 5; Harrisburg (16-13) 2
CLASS A
1. S.F. Christian (10) 30-8 54 1
2. Dakota Valley 33-4 43 3
3. Winner 27-6 27 5
4. Madison 25-9 20 NR
5. McCook Central-Mont. 25-5 9 4
RECEIVING VOTES: Miller (1 first place vote, 34-3) 5; St. Thomas More (32-6) 2; R.C. Christian (30-8) 2; Groton (26-10) 2; Hill City (28-4) 1
CLASS B
1. Northwestern (11) 42-0 55 1
2. Faulkton Area 24-6 39 2
3. Warner 29-10 33 RV
4. Chester Area 26-8 23 4
5. Ethan 28-8 8 5
RECEIVING VOTES: Faith (32-5) 5; Burke (33-7) 1; Elkton-Lake Benton (24-8) 1
