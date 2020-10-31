SCHUYLER, Neb. — Wynot had three players post double digit kills as the Blue Devils rallied past Exeter-Milligan 20-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-21 in the District D2-8 volleyball final on Saturday in Schuyler, Nebraska.
The victory sends the Blue Devils (18-4) to the Nebraska State Volleyball Tournament, Nov. 4-7 in Lincoln. It marks Wynot’s third straight state tournament appearance and ninth state trip overall.
Karley Heimes posted 19 kills, 21 digs, three ace serves and two blocks to spark Wynot’s balanced attack. Edyn Sudbeck had 10 kills, 26 assists, 12 digs and two ace serves. Autumn Lawson posted 10 kills, 10 digs and three blocks.
Also for Wynot, Chloe Heimes posted 10 assists, Emersyn Sudbeck finished with 19 digs and Amber Lawson added a team-high six blocks.
Exeter-Milligan finished with a 22-9 record.
