Briar Cliff jumped out with the lead early and didn’t look back in a 3-1 win over Mount Marty in men’s soccer Sunday at Crane Youngworth Field in Yankton.
Sebastian Justiniano put Briar Cliff ahead with a goal in the 15th minute of action. At the half, the score remained 1-0.
Sloan Tshilenge brought Mount Marty (3-3-1, 1-2) even at one with a goal in the 66th minute, but Luis Paulo Sartor scored on a penalty 1:11 later to give the lead right back to Briar Cliff. A late goal for Danny Baca put Briar Cliff up two and sealed the win.
Sotirios Gkosdis tallied eight saves in goal for the Lancers.
Mount Marty is back in action Wednesday at home against Northwestern.
