WATERTOWN —Yankton ranked fifth in the opening Class A Fastpitch coaches’ poll of the 2021 season, announced late Tuesday night.
Harrisburg claimed the top spot, drawing nine first place votes. Sioux Falls Lincoln, which swept Yankton on Tuesday, ranks second and drew three first place votes. Brookings, O’Gorman and the Gazelles rounded out the top five.
Yankton hosts O’Gorman Thursday. Start time is 6 p.m. at Sertoma Park.
TOP 5: 1, Harrisburg (9 first place votes) 60 points; 2, S.F. Lincoln (3) 53; 3, Brookings 30; 4, O’Gorman 23; 5, Yankton 10
RECEIVING VOTES: Brandon Valley (1), R.C. Stevens, Watertown, R.C. Central
