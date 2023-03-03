VERMILLION — South Dakota had 15 athletes named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District teams in the four winter sports that competed in 2022-23.
The Coyotes saw four women’s basketball players, three men’s basketball players, four women’s swimming and diving members and four men’s swimming and diving members honored as CSC Academic All-District selections.
A brief rundown of the 15 recipients:
Macy Guebert | Women’s Basketball | Guard | Apple Valley, Minn.
Guebert maintains a 3.73 grade point average as a nursing major. The senior has appeared in 107 career games in a Coyote uniform. She ranks seventh in the Summit League in minutes played this year. She is one of the top three-point shooters in the Summit League, knocking down 37 percent while she is also shooting 88 percent from the free throw line.
Morgan Hansen | Women’s Basketball | Forward | Elementary Education
Hansen carries a 3.78 grade point average as an elementary education major. The third-year sophomore has started 21 of 29 games this season. She leads the Coyotes in three-point field goal percentage at 43.4 while she is also shooting 92.6 percent from the free throw line.
Grace Larkins | Women’s Basketball | Guard | Altoona, Iowa
Larkins owns a 3.83 grade point average as a business major. She’s one of only two players in Division I, Iowa’s Caitlin Clark is the other, that averages 17.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. She ranks in the top three in the Summit League in points, rebounds, assists and steals.
Jeniah Ugofsky | Women’s Basketball | Forward | Harrisburg, S.D.
Ugofsky maintains a 3.79 grade point average in psychology. The senior has appeared in 101 career games over four seasons, helping the Coyotes win three-straight Summit League tournament titles.
Max Burchill | Men’s Basketball | Guard | Sioux Falls, S.D.
Burchill owns a 3.63 grade point average as a marketing major. The third-year sophomore is one of the first players off the bench for the Coyotes. He is shooting 42.4 percent from three-point range and 86.2 percent from the free throw line.
Damani Hayes | Men’s Basketball | Guard | Mankato, Minn.
Hayes carries a 3.63 grade point average as a biomedical engineering major. The senior, in his third season in Coyote uniform, has started all 30 games this season and is averaging 6.8 rebounds per game. He ranks fourth in the Summit League in total rebounds and second in offensive rebounds.
Tasos Kamateros | Men’s Basketball | Forward | Athens, Greece
Kamateros maintains a 3.71 grade point average as a business administration major. The fourth-year junior has appeared in 99 career games and is averaging career highs in points and rebounds. He currently ranks 15th in the Summit League in scoring (12.6) and sixth in rebounding (6.2). He is shooting 41.8 percent from three-point range.
Stella Fairbanks | Women’s Swim & Dive | Diving | Highland, Mich.
Fairbanks carries a 3.92 grade point average as a health science major. The six-time All-Summit League selection finished third in both the one-meter and three-meter diving events at the Summit League Championships. The three-time NCAA Zone Qualifier won nine individual competitions this season, four on one-meter and five on three-meter.
Emily Kahn | Women’s Swim & Dive | Freestyle | Denver, Colo.
Kahn owns a 3.61 grade point average as an environmental science major. The sophomore became just the third Coyote women’s swimmer to win multiple individual Summit League titles in the same championships. She earned All-Summit League honors in six of her seven events this season and swam on four relays that all broke school records. She set individual school records this season in the 50 free and 100 free and rank second in school history in the 200 free and 100 butterfly.
Kayla Middaugh | Women’s Swim & Dive | Diving | Shawnee, Kan.
Middaugh maintains a 3.97 grade point average as a nursing major. The junior has placed in the top 10 in the Summit League Championships five times out of her six career diving events contested. She posted a career-best 257.25 on the one-meter board this season to move to ninth on the school’s all-time chart.
Christina Spomer | Women’s Swim & Dive | Freestyle | Omaha, Neb.
Spomer carries a 4.00 grade point average as an elementary special education major. The sophomore earned All-Summit League honors as a member of a pair of school-record setting relays at the Summit League Championships, the 200 medley relay and 400 free relay. She placed in the top seven in five of her six events at the Summit League Championships.
Jack Berdahl | Men’s Swim & Dive | Breaststroke | Littleton, Colo.
Berdahl owns a 3.63 grade point average as an economics major. The sophomore earned All-Summit League honors in three events at the Summit League Championships, as a member of runner-up relays that set school records in the 200 medley and 400 medley. Finished third in the 100 breast in a school record 53.64. Set the 200 breast school record on way to an eighth-place finish at the Summit championships where he was also eighth in the 100 IM.
Aidan Gantenbein | Men’s Swim & Dive | Backstroke | Valley Center, Kan.
Gantenbein carries a 3.94 grade point average as a kinesiology and sport management major. The senior earned All-Summit League honors as a member of three relays while placing in the top eight in six events at the Summit League Championships. Swam on runner-up relays, the 200 free and 400 medley, along with a third-place 400 free relay. Placed fourth in the 100 fly and eighth in the 100 back and 200 back.
Zachary Kopp | Men’s Swim & Dive | Freestyle | Otsego, Minn.
Kopp graduated with a 3.71 grade point average in kinesiology and sport management and currently maintains a 4.0 GPA while working on his master’s degree. The senior earned All-Summit League honors in five of his seven events at the Summit League Championships. He swam on three relays that posted runner-up finishes, the 20 medley, 200 free and 400 medley as well as a third-place 400 free relay. He placed second in the 50 free, fourth in the 100 back and fifth in the 100 free at the championships.
Caleb Swanson | Men’s Swim & Dive | Fly/IM | Mitchell, S.D.
Swanson owns a 4.0 grade point average as a double major in sustainability and political science/legal studies. He competed in three events at the Summit League Championships, the 200 IM, 400 IM and 200 fly. He is a student representative to USD’s University Sustainability and Athletic Board of Control Committees and serves as the USD Environmental Club president.
