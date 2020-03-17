NEW YORK—South Dakota women’s basketball ranks No. 17 in the final Associated Press Poll of the season released Tuesday.
No. 17/11 South Dakota completed its season 30-2 and ended the year on a 19-game winning streak. The Coyotes became the first program in Summit League history to run the table in the league regular season and capture the Summit League Tournament. The Coyotes’ average margin of victory over Summit foes was more than 30 points per game during that 19-game stretch.
South Dakota was one of many successful women’s basketball teams across the country who’s seasons came to an abrupt halt last week when the NCAA announced the cancellation of all winter and spring championships. It marks the first time in history that the NCAA Tournament will not be played.
This marks South Dakota’s 12th week in the Associated Press Poll, extending the Summit League record for the most weeks in the poll in a single season.
In the final USA Today Coaches Poll announced yesterday, the Coyote women ended the season ranked No. 11 by the coaches. It was the highest that any Summit League team has ranked in either national poll. South Dakota was ranked for 16 weeks in the USA Today Coaches Poll this season, also a league record.
The Coyotes were led by the espnW Mid-Major Player of the Year Ciara Duffy. She averaged 16.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and five assists per game in her senior campaign.
Junior center Hannah Sjerven, another Summit League first team honoree, averaged 12.2 points and a team-high 7.3 rebounds and two blocks per game. Junior guard Chloe Lamb, a second-team all-Summit pick, averaged 11.2 points with a league-best 47.1 percent from 3-point range. Senior forward Taylor Frederick, the league’s Sixth Woman of the Year, finished with 10 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.
South Dakota head coach Dawn Plitzuweit, a semifinalist for the Werner Ladder Naismith Women’s Coach of the Year, moves to the top of the Summit League charts for winning percentage both overall (.821) and in league play (.887).
No. 17/11 South Dakota reached 30 wins for the third time in program history. The Coyotes’ program record of 33 wins was set in 2007-08 when the team finished runner-up at the NCAA Division II Tournament, while USD tallied 32 wins with a Women’s National Invitation Tournament title in 2015-16.
AP Top 25 Women’s Poll
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 16, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. South Carolina (26) 32-1 746 1
2. Oregon (4) 31-2 724 2
3. Baylor 28-2 676 3
4. Maryland 28-4 654 4
5. UConn 29-3 642 5
6. Louisville 28-4 588 6
7. Stanford 27-6 560 7
8. NC State 28-4 543 8
9. Mississippi St. 27-6 505 9
10. UCLA 26-5 501 10
11. Northwestern 26-4 394 12
12. Arizona 24-7 385 13
13. Gonzaga 28-3 359 11
14. Oregon St. 23-9 321 14
15. DePaul 28-5 298 15
16. Kentucky 22-8 283 16
17. South Dakota 30-2 259 17
18. Texas A&M 22-8 246 19
19. Florida St. 24-8 239 18
20. Indiana 24-8 194 20
21. Iowa 23-7 174 21
22. Princeton 26-1 163 22
23. Missouri St. 26-4 121 23
24. Arkansas 24-8 97 24
25. Arizona St. 20-11 31 25
Others receiving votes: TCU 11, Ohio St. 10, Boston College 6, Marquette 5, Rutgers 4, Florida Gulf Coast 3, Texas 2, Boise St. 2, Iowa St. 2, Duke 1, Cent Michigan 1.
