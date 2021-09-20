SEWARD, Neb. — Two second half goals coming within a minute of each other lifted the Concordia men’s soccer team to a 2-0 victory over Mount Marty Saturday in Seward, Nebraska.
Garrett Perry and Yessine Bessaies put shots past Lancer goalkeeper Jose Quinonez 52 seconds apart to give Concordia (3-3-1, 1-0) the win. Quinonez saved three shots on the after.
The Lancers (3-2-1, 1-1) got off six shots in the game, five of which were on goal. Samuel Baraka put two shots on goal for Mount Marty. Benjamin Zambele, Svas Di Lascio and Jason Chavez each put a shot on goal. Frederico Simonetti, Concordia’s goalie, recorded four saves.
The Lancers travel to face College of St. Mary Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
Mount Marty 7, Concordia 0
SEWARD, Neb. — Concordia tallied six goals in the first half to down Mount Marty 7-0 Saturday in GPAC action in Seward, Nebraska.
Lisa McClain scored back-to-back goals for Concordia (4-2, 1-0) in the opening half. Lina Kirst and Aliyah Aldama scored the first two goals of the match. McClain’s goals came within three minutes of each other midway through the first half.
McClain assisted on a Senna McMullen goal with less than two minutes remaining in the first half. Madeline Haugen picked up a goal 45 seconds later, and Concordia led 6-0 at the intermission. An own goal gave Concordia its lone goal of the second half.
Kelsey Johnson picked up five saves in goal for the Lancers. Shelby Reed tallied three shots for Mount Marty. Sofia Guerra and Torrye Provencher each recorded a shot on goal in the second half.
The Lancers are at the College of St. Mary Wednesday.
