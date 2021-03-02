PONCA, Neb. — A year after coming up just short of a state championship, the Ponca Indians are back for more.
The defending Class C2 runner-up, Ponca has qualified for its third consecutive appearance in the Nebraska State Girls’ Basketball Tournament and will open tonight (Wednesday) at 6:30 p.m. against Guardian Angels Central Catholic.
Ponca has been led this season by its length in the trio of 6-foot sophomore Samantha Ehlers (12 ppg, 8.5 rpg), 5-foot-11 sophomore Ashlyn Kingsbury (11.9 ppg, 4.3 rpg) and 5-foot-10 sophomore Gracen Evans (9.4 ppg, 4.7 rpg).
Also playing key roles for the Indians have been senior Alyssa Crosgrove (6.2 ppg), sophomore Mattie Milligan (5.3 ppg), junior Addison McGill (4.2 ppg), senior Tailynn Lawyer (3.9 ppg, 3 rpg) and sophomore Ellie McAfee (3.1 ppg).
The winner of tonight’s first round game advances to Thursday night’s 8:30 p.m. semifinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The loser will play for third place on Friday at 2 p.m., while the Class C2 state championship game will be played Saturday night at 8:45 p.m. at Pinnacle.
