TABOR — Prestin White’s RBI single in the bottom of the ninth capped Tabor’s 3-2 victory over Lesterville in South Central League amateur baseball action on Friday.
Chase Kortan and Joey Slama each had two hits for Tabor. Sam Caba doubled. Brandon Kemp, Chris Sutera and White each had a hit in the victory.
Dave Schmidt had three hits to lead Lesterville, which outhit the Bluebirds 10-8. Tanner Van Driel and Tyler Edler each had two hits. Ethan Wishon, Michael Drotzmann and Cam Schiltz each had a hit.
Bryce Scieszinski pitched four innings of shutout relief for the win. Alex Wagner went the distance in the loss, striking out nine.
On Sunday, Tabor travels to Scotland and Lesterville hosts Menno.
LESTERVILLE 100 100 000 — 2 10 2
TABOR 001 001 001 — 3 8 2
Alex Wagner and Michael Drotzmann; Logan Tycz, Bryce Scieszinski (6) and Joey Slama
Irene 11, Freeman 4
IRENE — The Irene Cardinals used a seven-run fifth inning to take control of an 11-4 victory over Freeman in South Central League amateur baseball action on Friday.
Simon Healy had a home run, double and single for Irene. Tate Gale tripled and singled. Marcus Van Driel, Matt Sees and Jamison Kleinsasser each had two hits in the victory.
Nathan Weier had two hits for Freeman.
Jacob Rausch picked up the win, with Healy earning a long-relief save. Jackson Fiegen took the loss.
The teams will meet again on Sunday in Freeman.
FREEMAN 000 202 000 — 4 7 2
IRENE 000 072 02X — 11 13 3
Jackson Fiegen, Jake Weier (5) and Josh Vaith, Fiegen (5); Jacob Rausch, Simon Healy (6) and Tate Gale
