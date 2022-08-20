Yankton dropped a pair of matches in girls’ tennis action on Saturday at the YHS/SAC Tennis Courts.
Stevens claimed a 7-2 victory over Yankton. For Yankton, Nora Krajewski outlasted Stevens’ Alastrina Scott 7-5, 3-6, (10-7) in singles. Nora and Sabrina Krajewski downed Stevens’ Sophie Schmid and Evelyn Haar at flight one doubles.
Watertown outlasted Yankton 5-4. Nora Krajewski, Sabrina Krajewski and Paige Mitzel each won in singles for Yankton. Sabrina and Nora Krajewski also earned a doubles victory.
Yankton, 4-2 on the season, heads to Brookings next weekend for a pair of vents. The Gazelles face Harrisburg, Aberdeen Central and Brookings on Friday, and Aberdeen Roncalli and Huron on Saturday.
SINGLES: Nora Krajewski Y def. Alastrina Scott 7-5, 3-6, (10-7); Peyton Ogle S def. Sabrina Krajewski 6-0, 6-4; Anna Mueller S def. Paige Mitzel 6-0, 6-0; Kaiya Parkin S def. Frannie Kouri 6-0, 6-3; Arabella Scott S def. Kara Koerner 6-0, 6-1; Evelyn Haar S def. Meagan Scott 6-0, 6-0
DOUBLES: N. Krajewski-S. Krajewski Y def. Sophie Schmid-Haar 6-2, 6-1; Parkin-Ar. Scott S def. Mitzel-Kouri 6-1, 6-3; Mueller-Lindsey Pfingston S def. Koerner-Scott 6-1, 6-0
JV: Schmid S def. Sienna Cuka 8-1; Pfingston S def. Elise Koller 8-0; Madison Marsh S def. Tori Miller 8-0; Adelaide Morgan S def. Lillian Poeschl 8-0; Claudia Werner S def. Presley Sedlacek 8-1; Allison LaVake S def. Ellie Baumann 8-0; Haar-Schmid S def. Koller-Cuka 8-1; Morgan-Marsh S def. Miller-Poeschl 8-0; LaVake-Werner S def. Sedlacek-Baumann 8-2
SINGLES: Nora Krajewski Y def. Jaida Young 6-4, 6-4; Sabrina Krajewski Y def. Ellie Zink 6-1, 7-5; Paige Mitzel Y def. Leyla Meester 6-4, 6-2; Josie Heyn W def. Frannie Kouri 2-6, 7-6 (7-4), (10-7); Faith Berg W def. Kara Koerner 6-3, 6-0; Sophia Nichols W def. Meagan Scott 6-0, 6-0
DOUBLES: N. Krajewski-S. Krajewski Y def. Heyn-Zink 7-5, 6-3; Meester-Young W def. Kouri-Mitzel 6-0, 6-2; Nichols-Berg W def. Koerner-Scott 6-1, 6-3
JV: Cayda Weiss W def. Sienna Cuka 8-0; Karlie Schulte W def. Elise Koller 8-0; Jade Smith W def. Tori Miller 8-1; Olivia Whiting W def. Lillian Poeschl 8-0; Hannah Pesek W def. Presley Sedlacek 8-1; Kaia VanDerMerwe W def. Annie Baumann 8-4; Weiss-Schulte W def. Cuka-Koller 8-0; Whiting-Smith W def. Poeschl-Miller 8-0; Pesek-VanDerMerwe W def. Sedlacek-Baumann 8-2
