VERMILLION – South Dakota women’s volleyball coach Leanne Williamson is pleased to announce the addition of Alaina Wolff to the roster for the 2022 fall campaign.
Wolff, from Jackson, Minnesota, spent the past two school years at Wayne State College and plans to transfer to South Dakota with three seasons of eligibility remaining.
“I am so excited for Alaina to join our program,” coach Leanne Williamson said. “As we got to know her through this recruiting process, it was evident that she wanted to be a Coyote and that she was a very competitive player.
“Those two things made her a perfect fit for this program.
Wolff played in 26 matches and 88 sets as the libero for the Wildcats last fall, where she averaged 3.05 digs per set.
She reached double digits in digs in 10 matches during the 2021 season, highlighted by a season-high 22 digs at seventh-ranked Concordia-St. Paul.
The 5-foot-6-inch Wolff tallied 268 digs and 26 service aces as the Wildcats went 22-8.
“She has played at a high level already and is eager to continue learning each day,” Williamson added. “Alaina will fit in seamlessly to our culture of being a great student and a great athlete. I know she will represent USD well during her time here.
“As a player, she will bring experience and a high-level skill set that will help us to continue to improve our defensive efforts.”
The daughter of Adam and Angela Wolff was a four-year starter in volleyball and a five-year starter in basketball at Jackson County Central High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.