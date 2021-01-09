KANSAS CITY — For a second straight night, the South Dakota men survived a late surge to down Kansas City, this time a 68-62 decision over the Kangaroos in Summit League basketball action on Saturday.
A.J. Plitzuweit scored 19 points and had six assists to lead USD (6-6, 4-0 Summit). Stanley Umude and Mason Archambault each had 13 points. Tasos Kamateros added nine points in the victory.
Josiah Allick scored 19 points and had 10 rebounds for Kansas City (5-8, 1-3 Summit). Brandon McKissic finished with 15 points. Demarius Pitts added 13 points.
USD took a 34-33 lead into the half, then built that margin to nine with a 6-0 run early in the half.
Kansas City rallied to take a 61-60 lead with 3:49 to play on a Zion Williams putback. After USD regained the edge with two Kamateros free throws, Kansas City got one free throw from Franck Kamgain to tie the game at 62-62 with 2:14 to play.
But Plitzuweit found Umude on a backdoor cut for a slam to give the Coyotes the lead, and USD made four free throws in the final 12 seconds to ice the victory.
USD now heads into an off-week in first place in the Summit League. The Coyotes are next scheduled to take the floor on Jan. 22 at Western Illinois.
South Dakota 68, UMKC 62
SOUTH DAKOTA (6-6)
Kamateros 3-6 3-4 9, Fuller 2-3 0-0 4, Perrott-Hunt 2-6 0-0 6, Plitzuweit 6-15 2-3 19, Umude 3-11 6-8 13, Archambault 5-6 0-0 13, Chisom 1-3 1-2 3, Hayes 0-1 1-2 1, Zizic 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-52 13-19 68.
UMKC (5-8)
Allick 5-9 7-9 19, McKissic 6-13 1-1 15, Nesbitt 0-1 0-0 0, Pitts 6-14 1-1 13, Williams 4-9 0-0 8, Kamgain 1-4 1-2 4, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Boser 1-3 0-0 3, Martin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 10-13 62.
Halftime—South Dakota 34-33. 3-Point Goals—South Dakota 11-20 (Plitzuweit 5-8, Archambault 3-4, Perrott-Hunt 2-3, Umude 1-4, Fuller 0-1), UMKC 6-20 (Allick 2-4, McKissic 2-5, Kamgain 1-2, Boser 1-3, Pitts 0-3, Williams 0-3). Fouled Out—McKissic, Pitts, Williams. Rebounds—South Dakota 30 (Umude 7), UMKC 32 (Allick 10). Assists—South Dakota 19 (Plitzuweit 6), UMKC 8 (Williams 3). Total Fouls—South Dakota 15, UMKC 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.