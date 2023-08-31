SIOUX FALLS — The late Ken Waltner, formerly of Freeman, is one of four individuals chosen for induction into the USA Softball of South Dakota Hall of Fame. The induction will take place on Oct. 14 at Holiday Inn City Center in Sioux Falls.

The event will begin at 5 p.m. with a social hour, with photos of the inductees and current Hall of Fame members scheduled for 6 p.m. The banquet, induction ceremony and celebration will begin at 6:30 p.m. Reservations are required for the banquet.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.