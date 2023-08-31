SIOUX FALLS — The late Ken Waltner, formerly of Freeman, is one of four individuals chosen for induction into the USA Softball of South Dakota Hall of Fame. The induction will take place on Oct. 14 at Holiday Inn City Center in Sioux Falls.
The event will begin at 5 p.m. with a social hour, with photos of the inductees and current Hall of Fame members scheduled for 6 p.m. The banquet, induction ceremony and celebration will begin at 6:30 p.m. Reservations are required for the banquet.
Waltner began playing fastpitch for the Freeman Blues in 1969, then played for Sioux Falls teams from 1979-1990, when he returned to the Blues. After a brief retirement, he returned to playing with Service First Credit Union for another three years.
Waltner, who primarily played shortstop and pitcher, had the distinction of winning State Championships in all 4 classes of South Dakota fastpitch, AA, A, B, and Masters. He helped lead the Beal Budweiser to the 1984 State AA Championship. When he moved back to Freeman, he led the Blues to a Class A Championship. With the 40 and over Service first, they won the State B the first year and swept the master’s 40&Over the 3 years he was on the team.
Waltner, who later moved to Larchwood, Iowa, passed away in 2012 at the age of 59.
Joining Waltner are Rick Skorheim (formerly of Huron), Chuck Buchheim (formerly of Sioux Falls) and Steve Rabine (formerly of Watertown and Aberdeen).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.