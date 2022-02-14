PLATTE — Platte-Geddes made quick work of Scotland, scoring a 63-32 victory over the Highlanders in boys’ basketball action on Monday.
Caden Foxley posted 12 points, 10 rebounds and four steals for Platte-Geddes, which led 15-4 after one quarter and 32-14 at the half. Dawson Hoffman recorded four assists. Hayes Rabenberg had three assists and three steals in the victory.
Stephen Johnson led Scotland with 10 points. Nick Harrington and Lucas Dennis each had seven rebounds.
Platte-Geddes, 14-4, hosts Winner today (Tuesday). Scotland takes on Menno Friday.
SCOTLAND (7-11) 4 10 6 12 — 32
PLATTE-GEDDES (14-4) 15 17 15 16 — 63
Gayville-Volin 51, Avon 17
GAYVILLE — Gayville-Volin put four players in double figures in a 51-17 victory over Avon in boys’ basketball action on Monday.
Spencer Karstens scored 14 points for Gayville-Volin, which led 33-9 at halftime. Kyle Hirsch had 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Andrew Gustad also scored 12 points. Brady Huenther added 10 points in the victory.
Lincoln Thury scored seven points for Avon.
Gayville-Volin hosts Freeman on Thursday. Avon faces Alcester-Hudson in the Great Plains Conference Classic, Saturday in Corsica.
AVON (3-14) 7 2 5 3 — 17
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (10-8) 16 17 12 6 — 51
Parkston 71, AC-DC 34
CORSICA — Cole Prunty scored a game-high 21 points and Gordon Seppala finished with a double-double as Parkston downed Andes Central-Dakota Christian 71-34 in boys’ basketball action on Monday.
Seppala finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Also for Parkston, Will Jodozi scored 13 points. Luke Bormann posted seven assists and five steals, and Brayden Jervik added seven steals and five assists in the victory.
Rizon Clark scored 15 points for AC-DC.
Parkston, 11-7, travels to Mount Vernon-Plankinton on Thursday. AC-DC hosts Kimball-White Lake on Thursday at Dakota Christian School.
AC-DC (1-17) 4 14 12 4 — 34
PARKSTON (11-7) 23 23 15 10 — 71
