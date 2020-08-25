BRANDON — Led by three of the top-four scores, the Yankton boys’ golf team defeated Brandon Valley by 10 strokes at a Tuesday dual at Brandon Golf Course.
Golfers were split into three divisions (varsity, two JV), and in the varsity division, Yankton carded a team score of 323 with the Lynx at 333.
Yankton’s Jimmie Cunningham was the overall champion with a round of 79, one shot in front of Brandon Valley’s Logan Kelling. The Yankton tandem of Austin Frick and Henry Homstad, along with Brandon Valley’s Emmet Hansen, all tied for third at 81. Yankton’s Jace Tramp finished sixth with an 82.
In the first junior varsity division, the Yankton duo of Landon Moe and Simon Hacecky tied first with an 82, one shot in front of teammate Jerry Kosmatka and two shots ahead of teammate Caeden Ekroth.
In the second varsity division, Yankton’s Dawson Vellek was first at 85, followed by teammate Easton Vellek (86) and teammate Gavin Haselhorst (87).
Yankton returns to action Friday at the Huron Invite, beginning at 10 a.m.
VARSITY
TEAM SCORES: Yankton 323, Brandon Valley 333
INDIVIDUAL: 1, Jimmie Cunningham YHS 79; 2, Logan Kelling BV 80; t3, Austin Frick YHS 81; t3, Henry Homstad YHS 81; t3, Emmet Hansen BV 81; 6, Jace Tramp YHS 82; 7, Owen Sanders BV 85; 8, Max Faber BV 87
JUNIOR VARSITY 1
TEAM SCORES: Yankton 331, Brandon Valley 363
INDIVIDUAL: 1, Landon Moe YHS 82; 2, Simon Hacecky YHS 82; 3, Jerry Kosmatka YHS 83; 4, Caeden Ekroth YHS 84; 5, Cole Murray BV 88; 6, Colby Meyer BV 89; 7, Jace Christoffer BV 92; 8, Jack Riley BV 94
JUNIOR VARSITY 2
TEAM SCORES: Yankton 353, Brandon Valley 381
INDIVIDUAL: 1, Dawson Vellek YHS 85; 2, Easton Vellek YHS 86; 3, Gavin Haselhorst YHS 87; 4, Tyler Lahren BV 94; 5, Nick Hokenstad BV 94; 6, Jake Cunningham YHS 95; 7, Sam Olthoff BV 95; 8, Austin Reiter BV 98
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.