MITCHELL — The Yankton Bucks went 1-1 in an Eastern South Dakota Conference boys’ tennis triangular on Monday in Mitchell.
Mitchell edged Yankton 5-4. For the Bucks, Zachary Briggs, Harrison Krajewski and Christopher Rockne won in singles play. Briggs and Harrison Krajewski won in doubles play for Yankton.
Yankton bounced back with a 9-0 victory over Pierre.
Yankton is back on the road today (Tuesday) travelling to Sioux Falls Christian for a triangular with the Chargers and Sioux Falls Lincoln. Start time for the regular season finale is 11 a.m.
SINGLES: Zachary Briggs Y def. Luke Jerke 10-2; Harrison Krajewski Y def. Jager Juracek 10-4; Christopher Rockne Y def. Levi Loken 10-9 (7-4); Drake Jerke M def. Miles Krajewski 10-9 (7-3); Matthew Mauszycki M def. Jack Pederson 10-8; Zach Fuhrer M def. Luke Moeller 10-9 (8-6)
DOUBLES: Briggs-H. Krajewski Y def. L. Jerke-Juracek 10-3; D. Jerke-Loken M def. Rockne-Pederson 10-2; Mauszycki-Fuhrer M def. M. Krajewski-Moeller 10-7
JV: Ethan Marsh Y def. Marshall Widstrom 10-6; Carter McCormick M def. Patrick Kralicek 10-7; Widstrom-McCormick M def. Kralicek-Marsh 10-7
SINGLES: Zachary Briggs Y def. Devin Dodson 10-0; Harrison Krajewski Y def. Lucas Hight 10-0; Christopher Rockne Y def. Jacob Leiferman 10-0; Miles Krajewski Y def. Keller Herman 10-0; Jack Pederson Y def. Joseph Mikkonen 10-3; Luke Moeller Y def. Weston Northrup 10-4
DOUBLES: Briggs-H. Krajewski Y def. Dodson-Lucas Kellar 10-0; Rockne-Pederson Y def. Leiferman-Carter Gordon 10-1; Ethan Marsh-Moeller Y def. Northrup-Mikkonen 10-1
JV: Patrick Kralicek Y def. Gordon 10-0
