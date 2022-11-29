ST. LOUIS—South Dakota football has a league-high four players on the Missouri Valley Football Conference All-Newcomer Team as selected by the league’s head coaches, sports information directors and select media.

The list includes quarterback Aidan Bouman, running back Shomari Lawrence, punter John Bickle and outside linebacker Michael Scott. It marks the second-most Coyote players on the team since USD joined the league in 2012.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.