EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated with a late-reported contest.
IRENE — A double-double for Emma Marshall led Irene-Wakonda to a 59-27 win over Parker Tuesday night in Irene.
Marshall tallied 27 points and 12 rebounds for Irene-Wakonda (7-6). Katie Knodel and Mora O’Malley added nine points each. Madison Orr picked up nine points and 15 rebounds.
Janae Olson tallied seven points and Anna Reiffenberger six for Parker (1-11).
Irene-Wakonda hosts Freeman Academy-Marion Thursday. Parker takes on Flandreau in the Big East Conference Tournament opening round Thursday in Parker.
PARKER (1-11) 9 4 8 6 —27
IW (7-6) 15 24 13 7 —59
Wagner 48, Mount Vernon-Plankinton 40
WAGNER — Shalayne Nagel and Emma Yost led top-ranked Wagner on a second half surge to defeat Mount Vernon-Plankinton 48-40 in Wagner Tuesday night.
Wagner (11-0) trailed 22-15 at halftime, but outscored Mount Vernon-Plankinton 19-7 in the third quarter to take the lead.
Yost tallied 17 points and Nagel 16 for Wagner.
Emilee Fox scored a game-high 28 points for Mount Vernon-Plankinton (8-2).
Wagner is at home against Scotland Thursday night. Mount Vernon-Plankinton plays host to Winner Friday night.
MVP (8-2) 9 13 7 11 —40
WAGNER (11-0) 8 7 19 14 —48
Parkton 48, Platte-Geddes 41
PARKSTON — Allison Ziebart’s strong performance boosted Parkston to a 48-41 win over Platte-Geddes Tuesday night in Parkston.
Ziebart tallied 17 points, including an 11-of-12 performance at the free throw line, and seven rebounds for Parkston (11-2). Gracie Oakley contributed 15 points, seven steals and five rebounds.
Karly VanDerWerff led Platte-Geddes (6-6) with 10 points and five rebounds. Cadence Van Zee added nine points and six boards.
Platte-Geddes is at Colome Friday. Parkston is at McCook Central-Montrose Tuesday.
PLATTE-GEDDES (6-6) 9 10 8 14 —41
PARKSTON (10-2) 9 8 16 15 —48
Ponca 47, Hartington Cedar Catholic 38
PONCA, Neb. —A late fourth quarter rally wasn’t enough for Hartington Cedar Catholic in a 47-38 loss to Ponca Tuesday night in Ponca, Nebraska.
Samantha Ehlers tallied 19 points and Ashlyn Kingsbury 13 points for Ponca (15-1).
MaKenna Noecker led Cedar Catholic (7-12). Twenty of Cedar Catholic’s 38 points came in the fourth quarter.
Ponca is at Wynot Thursday night. Hartington Cedar Catholic competes in the Mid States Conference Tournament starting Monday.
HCC (7-12) 4 6 8 20 —38
PONCA (15-1) 9 17 12 9 —47
Scotland 43, Alcester-Hudson 41
ALCESTER — Delanie VanDriel strong performance helped Scotland survive a fourth quarter push, and gave Scotland a 43-41 win over Alcester-Hudson Tuesday night in Alcester.
VanDriel tallied 20 points as Scotland (7-6) saw a 12-point lead after three quarter dwindle down, but held on to win.
Elly Doering tallied 23 points for Alcester-Hudson (5-8).
Scotland is at Wagner Thursday. Alcester-Hudson treks north to face Dell Rapids St. Mary Thursday night.
SCOTLAND (7-6) 15 13 8 7 —43
ALCESTER-HUDSON (5-8) 6 6 12 17 —41
Gayville-Volin 59, Menno 42
GAYVILLE —Molly Larson’s big night led Gayville-Volin to a 59-42 home win over Menno.
Larson tallied 25 points, five rebounds and four assists for Gayville-Volin (5-7). Keeley Larson added 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Maddy Fairley contributed eight points and seven rebounds.
Paityn Huber led Menno (3-7) with 16 points. Bridget Vaith snatched a game-high 14 rebounds.
Gayville-Volin hosts Tripp-Delmont-Armour Tuesday. Menno hosts Corsica-Stickney Friday night.
MENNO (3-7) 12 9 8 13 —42
GV (5-7) 11 12 16 20 —59
AC-DC 55, Wessington Springs 38
CORSICA — Josie Brouwer led Andes Central-Dakota Christian to a 55-48 win over Wessington Springs Tuesday night in Corsica.
Brouwer tallied 21 points and four assists to lead ACDC (9-3). Lexie VanderPol added 14 points and six rebounds.
Avery Orth tallied 17 points and Kirstie Munsen 10 for Wessington Springs (5-9).
Andes Central-Dakota Christian is at Bon Homme Thursday night. Wessington Springs is at Sanborn Central-Woonsocket Thursday.
WS (5-9) 6 4 13 15 —38
ACDC (9-3) 11 15 15 14 —55
Centerville 55, Tripp-Delmont-Armour 33
CENTERVILLE — A big scoring night for Thea Gust gives Centerville a 55-33 win over Tripp-Delmont-Armour in Centerville Tuesday night.
Gust tallied 24 points to lead all scorers for Centerville (11-1). Mikayla Heesch added 10 points and Bailey Hansen six points and 10 rebounds.
Megan Reiner tallied 14 points to lead Tripp-Delmont-Armour (4-7). Hannah Stremick added 10 points.
Tripp-Delmont-Armour hosts Burke in Armour Friday. Centerville hosts Viborg-Hurley Thursday.
TDA (4-7) 6 8 6 13 —33
CENTERVILLE (11-1) 10 17 6 22 —55
Avon 53, Burke 35
BURKE — A Tiffany Pelton double-double led Avon to a 53-35 win over Burke Tuesday night in Burke.
Pelton tallied 16 points and 10 rebounds to pace Avon (6-7). Courtney Sees added 14 points and Samantha Brodeen 10 points and seven rebounds. McKenna Kocmich contributed nine points.
Kailee Frank led Burke (5-9) with 11 points. Adisyn Indahl added 10 points.
Avon is at home against Kimball-White Lake Saturday.
AVON (6-7) 5 20 16 12 —53
BURKE (5-9) 8 15 9 3 —35
Bon Homme 62, Kimball-White Lake 54
WHITE LAKE —Three players score in double figures to lead Bon Homme to a 62-54 win over Kimball-White Lake in White Lake Tuesday night.
Jurni Vavruska tallied 22 points to pace Bon Homme (4-9). Jaden Kortan contributed 18 points and Erin Heusinkveld 10 points and seven rebounds.
Kate Havlik picked up 16 points and Ryann Nielsen 13 for Kimball-White Lake (2-10).
Bon Homme is at home against Andes Central-Dakota Christian Thursday. Kimball-White Lake is at Avon Saturday.
BON HOMME (4-9) 12 13 19 18 —62
KIMBALL-WHITE LAKE (2-10) 10 15 11 18 —54
Bloomfield 53, Wausa 39
BLOOMFIELD, Neb. — Bloomfield used a 24-point third quarter to take control for a 53-39 victory over Wausa in Lewis & Clark Conference girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Alexandra Eisenhauer finished with 21 points and 15 rebounds for Bloomfield. Madison Abbenhaus had 11 points, seven rebounds and six steals. Christina Martinson added 11 points and eight rebounds.
No statistics were reported for Wausa, which travels to Summerland on Thursday.
Bloomfield travels to Winside on Thursday.
WAUSA (5-12) 6 10 12 11 — 39
BLOOMFIELD (7-9) 11 10 24 8 — 53
Pender 51, Tri County Northeast 38
EMERSON, Neb. — Pender took control with a 17-5 edge in the first quarter and held on for a 51-38 victory over Tri County Northeast in girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
No statistics were reported for Pender (15-4), which plays in the East Husker Conference Tournament beginning Friday.
Rhyanne Mackling finished with 17 points and nine rebounds for Tri County Northeast. Jordyn Carr posted 15 points and three steals, and Brynn Schock had 13 rebounds for the Wolfpack.
Tri County Northeast hosts Winnebago to open Clark Division play in the Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament on Saturday.
PENDER (15-4) 17 19 10 5 — 51
TRI CO. NE (7-11) 5 19 7 7 — 38
