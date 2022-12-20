VERMILLION, S.D.—South Dakota’s Dalton Godfrey is an All-American and an academic All-American for the second consecutive season. He is the first player in program history to accomplish that feat.

The sixth-year senior long snapper from Cedar Falls, Iowa, was named to the STATS Perform FCS All-America Team and was the only special teams player named first-team academic all-American by College Sports Communicators (formerly CoSIDA).

