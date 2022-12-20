VERMILLION, S.D.—South Dakota’s Dalton Godfrey is an All-American and an academic All-American for the second consecutive season. He is the first player in program history to accomplish that feat.
The sixth-year senior long snapper from Cedar Falls, Iowa, was named to the STATS Perform FCS All-America Team and was the only special teams player named first-team academic all-American by College Sports Communicators (formerly CoSIDA).
“These are well-deserving recognitions for someone who competes at the highest level athletically and academically,” said USD head coach Bob Nielson. “Dalton is a team captain and served in that role throughout our season with honor and distinction.”
Godfrey earned all-Missouri Valley Football Conference honors for the third consecutive year and was a first-team pick in 2021 and 2022. He was voted to the Valley’s all-Academic Team for the third year in a row and was twice a first-team honoree. Phil Steele named him a fourth-team all-American last season. STATS Perform made him a second-teamer Tuesday.
Academically, Godfrey has maintained a 4.0 grade point average while wrapping up a second master’s degree. He earned his undergraduate degree in kinesiology and sport management, has a master’s in kinesiology and is completing a second master’s in business.
Godfrey was the long snapper for Brady Schutt, who graduated a year ago with the Coyotes’ program record for punting average. South Dakota led the nation in net punting during the 2021 spring season and has ranked inside the top-10 nationally in net punting during the regular season in each of the last three years.
