Growing up attending Minnesota Lynx games, dreaming of being in the WNBA, the University of South Dakota’s Hannah Sjerven was met with a surreal experience as she saw her name on the television Monday night.
The Rogers, Minnesota native was drafted with the fourth pick in the third round of the WNBA Draft Monday night. Sjerven, who is on a family vacation in Florida, was hoping for her name to be called, but where she wound up came as a surprise.
“I talked to a few teams throughout the week, not anything serious, just trying to get to know me, so I was hopeful,” Sjerven said. “But I didn’t think it would be Minnesota. That was a complete shock to me.”
Sjerven’s family had made the comment about potentially staying in Minnesota prior to the draft, but she didn’t think they would consider her because of the success the Lynx have had in the past.
“My family, they were like, ‘what if you get drafted by the Lynx?’” Sjerven said. “I was like, that’s not going to happen, they’re too good. I just have them on a different level when I think about women’s basketball. So, to know that I’m on their roster right now, and that I’m going to training camp this weekend is just a dream come true.”
Sjerven said that she wasn’t fully paying attention when her name showed up on screen because ESPN was on a commercial break when her pick came up at the bottom of the screen, but once she saw it, she wasn’t exactly sure what to do.
“I called my agent and we talked about it, and he said to expect to get some calls and I think about 30-40 minutes later, I heard from Cheryl Reeve, the head coach, and she talked to me about why they picked me and what their expectations for me are,” Sjerven said.
Sjerven and the Lynx get started with training camp Sunday, which lasts for three weeks before the season kicks off in early May. Sjerven said she is going to sign her contract with the Lynx today, which would tie her to the team for the next 3 or 4 years, but that doesn’t guarantee her a spot with the 2022 team.
“It’s very hard to make a roster, especially as a draftee,” Sjerven said. “There’s not a lot of room on rosters or salary caps, that kind of thing. I have to have realistic expectations about what I’m going into, but also to go in and give it my all because they’re expecting that.”
Between Monday and Wednesday, Sjerven has heard from a wide variety of people, from childhood and high school friends to her former coach Dawn Plitzuweit and new teammate Kayla Jones.
Sjerven plans to return to her home state Thursday and will be making the trip to Minneapolis Friday in preparation for training camp Monday. Sjerven said that her ability to shoot the ball at all three levels for her size benefitted her, but she needs to showcase her ability to defend ball screen offenses according to her new coach.
“I think those skills offensively are going to help me a lot and I think defensively, my ability to guard in the ball screen will be a huge factor,” Sjerven said. “Ball screens are kind of the core of the WNBA’s offense, so my ability to guard in a ball screen will be huge.”
Sjerven knows that the Lynx could remove her from the roster at any time, and with the depth and talent on the Lynx roster, she is prepared for that possibility. Sjerven and her agent will be prepared for overseas options if the Lynx decide to not keep her on the 2022 roster, but for now, she will look to learn as much as she can for as long as she can.
“Just to learn from that people that are there,” Sjerven said. “Anyone who’s going to be at camp has something that I can learn from them, so I’m going to try to go in there with an open mind and see what I can pick up.”
