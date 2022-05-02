The Mount Marty at Midland baseball doubleheader, scheduled for April 30, has been postponed to today (Tuesday) in Fremont, Nebraska. Start time for the twinbill is 4 p.m.
While the games do not affect the Lancers, who will be the third seed in this week’s Great Plains Athletic Conference Baseball Tournament, the games will mean either seventh or eighth seed for Midland.
In other area schedule notes:
— Monday’s golf quadrangular in Sioux Falls, which included the Yankton Gazelles, was cancelled.
— The Sioux Falls Roosevelt at Yankton club high school baseball games, scheduled for Monday, have been cancelled.
The April 30 games for Yankton, against O’Gorman and Sioux Falls Jefferson, were also cancelled.
— The Vermillion at Bon Homme club high school baseball game, schedule for Monday, was postponed to May 18 in Tyndall.
— The start time for today’s Beresford Invitational track and field meet has been moved up to 2 p.m.
