SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota fifth-year senior midfielder Alexis Mitchell and second-year freshman defender Taylor Ravelo have been selected to the United Soccer Coaches All-West Region teams. Mitchell was selected to the second team and Ravelo was picked to the third team.
This marks the first time at the NCAA Division I level that two Coyotes have garnered a spot on all-region team.
South Dakota qualified for the four-team Summit League Tournament for the second-straight season.
Mitchell, a native of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, garners the recognition for the second time of her career. She previously made the third team in 2019. She tallied six goals, including four game-winners, and an assist this season. Mitchell is a three-time all-Summit League honoree, making the all-league first team for the past two seasons.
Ravelo, hailing from Lakewood, California, receives the honor for the first time. A two-year starter on a Coyote back line that ranked 16th in the nation fro shutout percentage (0.556) and 17th for goals-against average (0.629). She garnered all-Summit second-team honors this fall. She scored a goal in USD’s 4-1 victory over Drake during the nonconference slate, one of her six career goals.
The Coyote duo are two of eight Summit League players to earn such recognition. Denver had four players recognized, while South Dakota and South Dakota State had two each.
South Dakota’s had four players garner all-region status from the United Soccer Coaches. All four athletes have been during head coach Michael Thomas’ tenure – Taryn LaBree (2018), Alexis Mitchell (2019), Mitchell (2021) and Ravelo (2021). USD also had four athletes earn all-region honors from the National Soccer Coaches Association of America during the program’s Division II era – Tina Brummer (2004), Ashley Ervin (2005), Taryn Ketter (2005), Sarah Halbach (2005).
