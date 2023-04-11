Austin Gobel won three events and Tierney Faulk had three top-two finishes to lead the Yankton boys and girls in a track and field quadrangular on Tuesday at Yankton’s Williams Field.
Gobel had three of Yankton’s six boys’ wins on the day, claiming the 100 (11.01), 200 (23.60) and long jump (21-4 1/2). Nate Schoenfelder won the 400 (53.58) and Dylan Payer won the 800 (2:00.18) for the Bucks.
Yankton also won the 400 relay, with Cody Oswald, Evan Serck, Christian Pacheco and Gavin Swanson combining to clock a 45.12. Serck and Swanson combined with Jace Sedlacek and Rugby Ryken for a runner-up finish in the 800 relay (1:35.09). Pacheco, Abe O’Brien, Alex Swihart and Bryton Olson combined for an all-freshman runner-up medley squad (4:07.79).
Also for the Bucks, Serck was second in the 400 (54.22). Carson Conway was second in the 800 (2:06.65). Oswald was second in the 110 hurdles (15.64). Lance Dannenbring tied for second in the javelin (139-0). Olson was third in the 1600 (5:02.36). Matthew Sheldon was third in the shot put (45-0). Cooper Grotenhuis was third in the triple jump (40-1).
Faulk led the Gazelles, winning the 100 hurdles (16.09) and finishing second both the triple jump (34-6) and long jump (17-0 1/2). Shae Rumsey won the 400 (1:00.03) and was third in the 200 (27.59).
Yankton also won the 800 (1:53.33) and medley (4:42.40) relays, With Carly Cap, Alexia Wheeler and Gracie Gutzmann running on both winning relays. Burkley Olson anchored the 800 relay, while Thea Chance anchored the medley.
Alivia Dimmer was second in the 300 hurdles in 49.67. Sydnee Serck was second in the 800 (2:26.83). Kahlen Peterson was third in the 3200 (12:47.59). Burkley Olson was third in the long jump (16-10 1/2). Taryn Fitzgerald was third in the discus (102-2).
Yankton is back in action on Saturday at the Corn Palace Relays in Mitchell.
