HARTINGTON, Neb. — Hartington-Newcastle’s Carson Noecker began his Class C title defense with a nearly two-minute victory in claiming the boys’ race at the Hartington-Newcastle Invitational cross country meet, Thursday in Hartington, Nebraska.
Battle Creek claimed both team titles, posting a 38-47 edge over Laurel-Concord-Coleridge in the boys’ race and a 21-25 edge over Hartington-Newcastle in the girls’ race.
Noecker finished the 5,000-meter course in 16:34.94, well ahead of Homer’s Grant Lander (18:26.26). Battle Creek’s Hunter Oestreich (18:57.92), Plainview’s Jordan Mosel (19:07.40) and Ponca’s Brody Taylor (19:08.28) rounded out the first five.
Pender’s Kairece Morris won the girls’ 5,000-meter race, finishing in 23:23.53. Hartington-Newcastle’s Jessica Opfer (23:46.07) was second, followed by Pender’s Alexis Bodlak (24:37.97), Neligh-Oakdale’s Lynae Koinzan (25:05.67) and Homer’s Tori Gaarder (25:13.82).
BOYS’ DIVISION
TEAM SCORES: Battle Creek 38, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 47, Osmond 52, Hartington-Newcastle 57, Pender 97
TOP 15: 1, Carson Noecker, Hartington-Newcastle 16:34.94; 2, Grant Lander, Homer 18:26.26; 3, Hunter Oestreich, Battle Creek 18:57.92; 4, Jordan Mosel, Plainview 19:07.40; 5, Brody Taylor, Ponca 19:08.28; 6, Dyami Berridge, Winnebago 19:12.29; 7, Jaxon Kilmurry, Battle Creek 19:50.40; 8, Preston Rose, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 20:06.29; 9, Kyler Mosel, Plainview 20:06.38; 10, Dillon Olson, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 20:25.51; 11, Karter Johnson, Osmond 20:25.58; 12, Ashton Higgins, Neligh-Oakdale 20:26.97; 13, Gannon Walsh, Pender 20:27.39; 14, Caleb Miller, Osmond 20:28.30; 15, Robert Aschoff, Osmond 20:36.14
GIRLS’ DIVISON
TEAM SCORES: Battle Creek 21, Hartington-Newcastle 25, Homer 38
TOP 15: 1, Kairece Morris, Pender 23:23.53; 2, Jessica Opfer, Hartington-Newcastle 23:46.07; 3, Alexis Bodlak, Pender 24:37.97; 4, Lynae Koinzan, Neligh-Oakdale 25:05.67; 5, Tori Gaarder, Homer 25:13.82; 6, Afftynn Stusse, Battle Creek; 7, Lindsey Bolling, Battle Creek 25:30.77; 8, Maggie Bishop, Battle Creek 25:52.67; 9, Keli Aschoff, Osmond 25:54.36; 10, Shilo Shabram, Neligh-Oakdale 25:54.75; 11, Ava Noecker, Hartington-Newcastle 26:08.57; 12, Ali Albrecht, Homer 26:09.32; 13, Raina Le, Neligh-Oakdale 26:27.00; 14, Abby Anderson, Hartington-Newcastle 26:51.26; 15, Brooklyn Sullivan, Battle Creek 27:22.90
