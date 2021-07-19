SIOUX FALLS — Beresford’s Maiya Muller finished fifth in the Sanford Golf Series Championships, held Monday at The Country Club of Sioux Falls.
Muller finished with an 11-over 83, 10 strokes behind co-leaders Reese Jansa of Sioux Falls and Masy Mock of Mitchell. Jansa won the title on the fourth playoff hole.
Luke Honner of Sioux Falls won the boys’ title with a 1-under 71, one stroke better than Nash Stenberg, also of Sioux Falls.
Yankton’s Landon Moe tied for 25th, shooting an 81.
(0) comments
