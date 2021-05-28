LOUISVILLE, Kent. — Mount Marty shortstop Emma Burns was named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association NAIA Region III All-Region first team.
Burns, the sophomore Rapid City native, landed as the first team shortstop in Region III. Burns led the lancers in hits (59), home runs (10), RBI’s (39) and total bases (106). Burns recorded a .444 batting average in 133 at-bats.
Burns was also first team all-GPAC this season at shortstop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.