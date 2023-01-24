SIOUX FALLS – South Dakota swimming and diving team members Cassie Ketterling and Zachary Kopp have been selected as the TicketSmarter Summit League Peak Performers of the Week the league announced on Tuesday.

Ketterling, a fifth-year senior, had a hand in six victories out of her seven events as the Coyotes won duals against St. Thomas on Friday and South Dakota State on Saturday.

