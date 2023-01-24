SIOUX FALLS – South Dakota swimming and diving team members Cassie Ketterling and Zachary Kopp have been selected as the TicketSmarter Summit League Peak Performers of the Week the league announced on Tuesday.
Ketterling, a fifth-year senior, had a hand in six victories out of her seven events as the Coyotes won duals against St. Thomas on Friday and South Dakota State on Saturday.
The Oak Creek, Wisconsin, native, won the 200 IM (2:26.46) and 100 fly (1:05.48) in a home dual, swam in meters, with St. Thomas while also swimming on a winning 200 medley relay.
Ketterling came back on Saturday to win the 200 fly (2:15.52) and 100 fly (59.32) and finish third in the 200 IM (2:14.90) in a road dual, swam in yards, at South Dakota State. She also contributed to a winning 200 medley relay.
Kopp, a senior, contributed to a total of seven top two finishes over the two days with two individual wins and three relay wins to go with runner-up efforts in one individual race and one relay.
The native of Otsego, Minnesota, set the school and DakotaDome pool record in the 50 free twice during Friday’s dual with St. Thomas, posting a winning clocking of 23.13 and later contributing a 23.12 relay split to leadoff the winning 200 free relay. Also swam on a winning 200 medley relay.
Kopp won the 50 free (21.08) against South Dakota State while also finishing second in the 100 free (47.61). He swam on a winning 200 medley relay and runner-up 400 free relay.
The Coyotes will travel to Omaha for Saturday’s 2 p.m. dual with the Mavericks.
