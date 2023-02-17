RAPID CITY — Rapid City Central High School activities director Jordan Bauer announced Friday, February 17th the hiring of Brandon Colpitts as the next head football coach for the Cobblers pending school board approval.
"Coach Colpitts is a proven winner, a relentless competitor and a culture builder," said Bauer. "He's an innovative defensive mind and a leader who develops young men and women on and off the field. He's the perfect fit to grow this program and lead us into the next season and beyond." "We can't wait to work with Brandon and welcome him and his family back to the community of Rapid City, Rapid City Central, and the Cobbler family," said Bauer.
Colpitts played football at the University of South Dakota from 2014-2018, where he was a member of the Coyotes defense and special teams. He has been an assistant coach at Yankton High School in Yankton, SD for the last five years, where he led one of the best secondary’s and special teams units in the state. While at Yankton, he helped the Bucks reach the semi-finals four out of five seasons, and has coached numerous all-state and all conference players. He was also a key member of the Yankton strength and conditioning staff as well as a sprints and hurdles coach on the Yankton track team.
“I am very excited for the opportunity to lead the Cobbler football program at Central High School,” Colpitts said. “A huge thank you goes out to all of the coaches that I have had the privilege of playing for and coaching with throughout my career; your guidance and leadership have prepared me for this opportunity. I also want to thank Activities Director Jordan Bauer for selecting me to lead the Cobbler football program. I have always had a deep admiration for Central High School and will strive to make a positive impact on every student-athlete in our program. I am committed to building a program that our players, coaches, school, and community can be proud of. We are going to set the standard high and coach with a relentless passion and love for our players to reach that standard. The time to take Cobbler football to the next level is now. Go Cobblers!”
“Coach Colpitts is going to be a fantastic addition to Rapid City Central,” Bauer said. “He is an achiever that is not afraid to put in the hours it takes to be competitive at the AAA level while understanding and embracing the importance of strength and conditioning. Most importantly, he knows how to build relationships along with being a positive role model and mentoring kids both on the field and in the classroom. He is a genuine, humble, positive, extremely hard worker that will fit in great with the culture we are working to build in Cobbler Athletics. I’m beyond excited for Coach Colpitts to get to Rapid City and begin putting his mark on the Cobbler Football program.”
