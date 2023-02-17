RAPID CITY — Rapid City Central High School activities director Jordan Bauer announced Friday, February 17th the hiring of Brandon Colpitts as the next head football coach for the Cobblers pending school board approval.

"Coach Colpitts is a proven winner, a relentless competitor and a culture builder," said Bauer. "He's an innovative defensive mind and a leader who develops young men and women on and off the field. He's the perfect fit to grow this program and lead us into the next season and beyond." "We can't wait to work with Brandon and welcome him and his family back to the community of Rapid City, Rapid City Central, and the Cobbler family," said Bauer.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.