EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated with more complete statistics.
A 24-point third quarter was not enough for Yankton, as Tea Area claimed a 57-45 victory over the Gazelles in girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Katie Vasecka, a 6-2 sophomore, scored 22 points and had seven rebounds to lead Tea Area. Brynn Schupner scored 14 points. Cassidy Gors and Mara Grant each scored nine points in the victory.
“Vasecka is a good player,” said Yankton head coach Trey Krier. “We threw a lot of players at her.”
Claire Tereshinski scored 21 points, including 16 in the second half, and had four steals for Yankton. Molly Savey scored 10 points. Kate Beeman had a team-best seven rebounds.
The double-digit performance, including a pair of three-pointers, is a sign of the building confidence of the senior Savey.
“Molly needs to keep pulling the trigger,” Krier said. “I’m glad to see her less hesitant when she is in a position to score.”
Tea Area built a 9-2 lead, but baskets by Tereshinski and Savey helped close the gap to two. A Vasecka three-point play and a Gors three-pointer just before the first quarter buzzer helped the Titans take a 15-9 lead into the quarter break.
After a Jordynn Salvatori basket on a backdoor play, the offensive momentum shifted squarely to Tea. The Titans scored the final 13 points of the second quarter to take a 28-11 lead into the break.
Out of the break, though, the Gazelles found their offensive momentum.
Tereshinski opened the half with back-to-back baskets. After two Schupner free throws, Jillian Eidsness and Savey each hit three-pointers. Savey followed with a basket in the lane, and a Beeman three-point play closed the gap to three, 30-27.
“We made energy plays,” Krier said. “Making shots obviously helps, but we got some stops, got some rebounds, got some loose balls. We gave ourselves opportunities.”
Besides “making opportunities” the Gazelles also did a good job passing the ball.
“We found open people,” he said. “We also did a good job of attacking the basket before they could get set defensively.”
Tea Area scored seven straight points to extend the lead back to double-digits, 46-35. Yankton closed back to within six but could not get closer.
The Gazelles (5-12) finish the home portion of their schedule on Tuesday, hosting Brookings. The regular season ends with games at Spearfish (Feb. 25) and Sturgis (Feb. 26).
“We have three opportunities to win games,” Krier said. “We could gain a lot of momentum going into playoffs.”
Senior Ellie Karolevitz started the game — her first time on the floor since Jan. 13. Though play was immediately stopped after the opening tip to allow Karolevitz to step off the floor, she will have the chance to take the floor in earnest next week.
“We’re gonna get Ellie back,” Krier said. “She’ll practice on Monday, get some live looks.”
Tea Area, 11-8, finishes the regular season at Elk Point-Jefferson tonight (Friday).
In JV action, Tea Area edged the Gazelles 36-33. For Yankton, Macy Drotzmann had 14 points and six rebounds.
Tea Area won the ‘D’ game 40-8.
TEA AREA (11-8)
Cassidy Gors 3-5 0-0 9, Grace Stansbury 1-2 0-0 3, Brynn Schupner 5-10 4-5 14, Katie Vasecka 8-10 6-8 22, Kendra McKinney 0-4 0-0 0, Kaitlin Kuhnert 0-0 0-0 0, Stella Peterson 0-2 0-0 0, Mara Grant 4-11 1-2 9. TOTALS: 21 11-15 57
YANKTON (5-12)
Jillian Eidsness 1-3 0-0 3, Jordynn Salvatori 3-6 0-0 6, Ellie Karolevitz 0-0 0-0 0, Kate Beeman 1-6 1-1 3, Molly Savey 4-7 0-0 10, Claire Tereshinski 8-19 0-0 21, Bailey LaCroix 0-2 0-0 0, Elle Feser 1-3 0-1 2, Macy Drotzmann 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS: 18-47 1-2 45.
TEA AREA 15 13 13 16 — 57
YANKTON 9 2 24 10 — 45
Three-Pointers: Y 8-21 (Tereshinski 5-11, Savey 2-4, Eidsness 1-2, Beeman 0-1, LaCroix 0-2, Feser 0-1), TA 4-14 (Gors 3-5, Stansbury 1-2, McKinney 0-4, Grant 0-1, Peterson 0-2). Personal Fouls: Y 18, TA 7. Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: TA 30 (Vasecka 7), Y 24 (Beeman 7). Turnovers: TA 11, Y 10. Blocked Shots: TA 2 (Vasecka 2), Y 0. Steals: Y 8 (Tereshinski 4), TA 4 (Grant 3).
